Scientists of the Russian Defense Ministry have created a dietary supplement against COVID-19 | News | News

Scientists of the Russian Ministry of Defense have created a dietary supplement “KovBAD”, which can reduce the concentration of COVID-19 in the patient’s body by 16 times. This was announced in an interview with the Krasnaya Zvezda newspaper, published on November 12, by Lieutenant General Igor Kirillov, Chief of the Radiation, Chemical and Biological Defense Troops (RHBZ).

“In the 27th Scientific Center (Ministry of Defense. – Ed.), Promising samples of dietary supplements have been developed, the main components of which are the extract of chokeberry, echinacea, fucoidan, hydrolyzate of Pacific squid and other substances of natural origin that increase the antiviral defense of the body,” he said.

Kirillov said that in early November, an assessment was made of the effectiveness of such dietary supplements in relation to coronavirus infection, after which a certificate of state registration was received for one of them, KovBAD.

Experiments have shown that on the second day of the use of “KovBAD” the presence of the virus in the nasopharynx is reduced by half, and on the sixth day – 16 times, added the head of the RHBZ.

According to him, the use of the new dietary supplement helps a person to cope with COVID-19 more easily.

On November 11, the director of the Gamaleya National Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology, Alexander Gintsburg, said that Russian scientists are developing a drug that can suppress the multiplication of coronavirus. He added that such a medicine would be suitable for the treatment of patients in serious condition. It was noted that clinical trials are scheduled for January – April 2022.

On November 10, Gunzburg spoke about the development of a drug from antibodies for the treatment of patients with coronavirus. He stressed that drug trials will also begin in January next year.

