screens and chronometers – Auto Review

The first model of the revived British firm Radford, announced in the summer, is gradually becoming overgrown with details. The Rodford Lotus Type 62-2 coupe is based on the production Lotus Evora sports car in collaboration with Lotus Engineering. And its main feature is the original body, stylized as the 1969 Lotus Type 62 racing model.

Radford has unveiled the first images of the interior, and it is an unusual combination of retro motives and modern technology. There is a classic three-spoke steering wheel, an open-to-eye gear lever mount with a shift mechanism, as well as many hardware toggle switches and switches. The interior is decorated with classic Bremont chronometers installed in front of the passenger: a stopwatch and a clock.

And next door is hi-tech. Instead of rear-view mirrors, the Radford Lotus Type 62-2 is equipped with cameras and screens. Side cameras are installed in housings on the front fenders and transmit images to displays located at the bases of the windshield pillars. And the screen in place of the central mirror shows the picture from the camera at the stern. Instead of a media system, there is a docking station for a smartphone: a magnetic mount is integrated into a commemorative plaque on the front panel, where the serial number of the car is engraved. There is Bluetooth and wireless charging.

The base Radford Lotus Type 62-2 is equipped with a standard Evora engine – this is a Toyota V6 3.5 unit, complemented by a drive supercharger and producing 436 hp. The Gold Leaf version is adorned with the exact same livery used by the tobacco company of the same name fifty years ago. In such a coupe, the engine is boosted to 507 hp, and in addition to the standard six-speed “mechanics”, a seven-speed “robot” with two clutches and a differential with electronically controlled locking are offered.

Finally, there will be a top version of the John Player Special with this sponsor’s historical flavor. In such coupes, the engine has been seriously modernized: other pistons, connecting rods, camshafts and a compressor have increased the power to 608 hp. Alas, the Radford company has not yet published the dynamic characteristics of its machines. As well as prices.

Deliveries of the Radford Lotus Type 62-2 sports cars will begin in the first half of 2022, only 62 copies will be produced, of which 12 are in the top version of the John Player Special.