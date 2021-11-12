https://ria.ru/20210728/serial-1743224262.html

Selena Gomez and Steve Martin investigate murder in a comedy series

Selena Gomez and Steve Martin are investigating a murder in a comedy series – Russia news today

Selena Gomez and Steve Martin investigate murder in a comedy series

On the YouTube channel of the Hulu platform, a trailer for the comedy series with elements of the thriller “Only murders in the building” has been published. RIA Novosti, 28.07.2021

2021-07-28T14: 50

2021-07-28T14: 50

2021-07-28T14: 50

the culture

culture News

movies and TV shows

new york city

steve martin

Selena Gomez

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/07/1c/1743226606_131-0:2140:1130_1920x0_80_0_0_63eb4b5d1f914418982c010ae0dfbd24.jpg

MOSCOW, July 28 – RIA Novosti. On the YouTube channel of the Hulu platform, a trailer for the comedy series with elements of the thriller “Only murders in the building” has been published. Starring Steve Martin, Selena Gomez and Martin Short, the detective series takes place in a high-rise apartment building in Manhattan, New York, where a mysterious murder of a tenant takes place. Three neighbors (Martin, Gomez, Short) team up to find out who is the killer in the house. The screenplay was written by John Hoffman and co-written with Steve Martin. The show will premiere on August 31st via Hulu. On this day, three episodes will be posted on the platform at once, after which new episodes will be released on Tuesdays.

https://ria.ru/20210727/chucky-1742946123.html

new york city

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/07/1c/1743226606_404-0:1911:1130_1920x0_80_0_0_f4f48d215e536a9bd7c7b7107098345c.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

culture news, movies and TV series, new york city, steve martin, selena gomez