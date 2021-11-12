Selena Gomez nicely and elegantly warmed up

The star came to the set early in the morning. And then she was photographed, and in two completely different winter outfits, which she managed to change in just a few hours.

The first image turned out to be unusually cozy. Selena looked adorable in a cream plush coat with matching trousers.









Later, Gomez appeared in front of the public in a brown miniskirt, a dark sweater and tights under a black down jacket. It was more stylish and was apparently intended for the scene she’s filming today. She carried a tiny Rare Beauty purse in her hands, and comfortable boots between takes.









Selena Gomez seems to be returning to where she started: TV acting. She co-stars with Steve Martin and Martin Short. The celebrity will also executive produce alongside his fellow stars, Elle.com writes. The series follows the stories of three strangers (Martin, Short and Gomez) who share an obsession with true crime and suddenly find themselves caught up in it. But also about scene 28. -year-old American doesn’t forget. Selena arrived in New York just a few days after she released her first Spanish single, De Una Vez.