Selena Gomez shares pictures from charity trip to Kenya

Selena Gomez with a resident of Kenya

27-year-old Selena Gomez is not indifferent to various problems of society, opposes discrimination and tries to provide any assistance in this matter. The singer recently returned from a trip to Kenya, where she went on a charity mission with WE.

Selena posted footage from this trip on Instagram: in these photos, the star poses with the indigenous people of Kenya and other volunteers.

Selena Gomez with local schoolchildren

I will share many more stories of voices that need to be heard. We are working on something special that will hopefully change the lives of many. That’s all I can share at the moment. WE is doing incredible things and I am honored to be part of this family. This is just the beginning … My heart will be dedicated to serving people,

– wrote Gomez.

Judging by the footage from the trip, Selena talked a lot with local schoolchildren, taught them something and shared her experience. Together with other members of the organization, Gomez also got acquainted with the wildlife and local elephants.

In the comments, the followers admired Selena Gomez’s indifference and kind heart. Fans noted that they are proud of the star’s new initiative and are looking forward to the details of her trip to Kenya.

Recall that not so long ago, Selena Gomez also raised the problem of migrants in the United States. The star produced a series of documentaries on this topic and admitted that her family at one time also had to illegally cross the Mexican-American border.

Selena Gomez with other volunteers