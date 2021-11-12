Selena Gomez showed a dress in which she first felt like a woman

Vogue magazine released a video in which 28-year-old American singer Selena Gomez parses her look in different years – from 2007 to the present day. The girl commented on 15 of her looks. For example, the jeweled strapless dress from her famous music video Love You Like a Love Song is nowhere near the star.

“It was the first time I tried to show haute couture…” says Selena. “You can laugh at that because it’s not high fashion.”

But what outfit the girl absolutely liked was a Versace dress with a high slit, which she wore to the VMA-2013 awards ceremony (2:40 in the video).

“I remember the first time I felt like a woman,” Gomez said. – My figure usually fluctuates a lot depending on the weight, and I remember especially well that night when I did not like my body. But what was really amazing was that I had the opportunity to work on a dress that would fit my body. That was the moment when I thought that I no longer needed to have a 19-year-old figure. “

We add that in America, Selena is a style icon for girls. Since 2009, she has shone in a variety of dresses at awards ceremonies and social events, and each time her outfits attract the attention of the press. She has her own line of clothing and accessories, and she also noted cooperation with the brands Adidas, Louis Vuitton and Coach.

