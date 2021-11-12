Selena Gomez Upset That Bella Hadid Deleted Instagram Post Following Her Comment

Selena Gomez and Bella Hadid

A few days ago, 27-year-old Selena Gomez not only followed 23-year-old Bella Hadid on Instagram, but also allowed herself another “audacity” – she commented on the photo of a model posing for Dior.

Amazing

– wrote the singer.

However, the model deleted this post shortly after Selena’s comment, which upset the singer.

A screenshot of this comment was saved by the Gomez fan community, which wrote that this picture is no longer on Bella’s account.

It sucks

– Gomez did not hide her disappointment.

Bella’s behavior is quite simple to explain – it seems that she cannot forgive Selena for her affair with The Weeknd, with whom the model herself was in a romantic relationship. However, despite the fact that Hadid Gomez did not take the guy away, Bella harbored a grudge against the artist – after all, Selena began dating the rapper just a month and a half after he broke up with the model (where is the female solidarity?). Selena, it seems, is actively trying to improve relations with Bella, especially since she has not pretended to be a musician for a long time, but Hadid is a proud bird and is not ready to forgive the singer yet.



Selena Gomez and The Weeknd

Previously, the girls, by the way, were each other in mutual subscriptions, but then Bella, having learned about the romance of her former lover and the singer, unsubscribed from Selena. She, in turn, followed the example of the model and also after some time canceled the subscription to Hadid. Why Gomez now suddenly decided to improve relations with the model is difficult to say. But the fans of the star came to her defense, saying that she tries in every possible way to support women and does it very nicely. But they did not approve of Bella’s behavior at all.

She was so rude to Selena! I think kindness is not her strong point

– they wrote.



The Weeknd and Bella Hadid