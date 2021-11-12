Serious and incurable diseases of celebrities

Among the stars there are many who are terminally ill / gettyimages.com

Alas, health is one of those inalienable benefits of mankind, which are almost impossible to acquire. Therefore, even celebrities are not immune from incurable diseases. Which of the stars has achieved success despite their ailments, read on.

Pamela Anderson – Hepatitis C

According to the actress, she contracted the virus from her first husband, musician Tommy Lee, back in the early nineties, when lovers were getting tattoos with one needle for two.

Regina Todorenko – severe form of scoliosis

The artist found out about the illness at 14. Then she was recommended to apply for a disability and carry out a complex operation, which could forever confine Todorenko to a wheelchair. Life decreed otherwise, but since then the presenter has to endure back pain every day.

Michael J. Fox – Parkinson’s disease

A disappointing diagnosis was made to the actor in the early nineties, when he was only 30, and he was at the peak of his career. According to the most optimistic forecasts given to Fox by the doctors at that time, he could have had 10 years of active life until Parkinson took his toll. At first, the actor started drinking, but then he pulled himself together, confessed to the whole world about his illness and devoted his life to researching Parkinson’s disease and helping those who suffered from its consequences.

Nazar Zadneprovsky – diabetes mellitus

The disease overtook the actor, barely 30 years old. The turning point in his life was three days in intensive care due to diabetes, then – problems with endocrinology. Now Zadneprovsky is trying to monitor his weight and eating habits in order to avoid repeated attacks.

Julia Roberts – thrombocytopenia

One of the highest paid Hollywood stars suffers from an illness that leads to bruising and poor blood clotting. Previously, thrombocytopenia was considered fatal, but now constant treatment can allow Roberts to lead a relatively normal life.

Gerard Butler – Partial Deafness

As a child, the actor suffered from otitis media, which led to a complication in the form of deafness in the right ear. Hearing never recovered over time, despite surgery a few years later.

Lady Gaga – fibromyalgia

A rare illness makes the singer feel chronic pain and fatigue. Sometimes from the consequences of fibromyalgia, Lady Gaga loses sleep and becomes depressed. In some cases, fibromyalgia can also lead to infertility.

