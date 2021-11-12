Shares of the startup Lordstown soared by 16% after the deal with Foxconn :: News :: RBC Investments

Electric truck startup Lordstown Motors was able to raise funds by selling its factory to Taiwan’s Foxconn. On it, the companies plan to jointly develop and produce electric cars.

Electric truck startup Lordstown Motors rose 15.5% to $ 6.42 per share in preliminary NASDAQ trading.

Investor interest in the stock was boosted by the announcement that Lordstown Motors sold its US electric vehicle plant for $ 230 million to Taiwan’s Foxconn, which produces electronics for technology companies, including Apple. The companies also agreed to enter into a contract to build the Endurance electric pickup at the site. To this end, Lordstown and Foxconn will set up a joint venture to develop electric cars and software for cars.

The Taiwanese manufacturer is due to pay the $ 100 million down payment on the deal by November 18 and follow-up payments of $ 50 million in February and April before the deal closes. The purchase of the plant is expected to close in April 2022.

Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Jonas has negatively assessed the deal between Lordstown and Foxconn. As part of the deal, Lordstown will continue to assemble the Endurance pickup, but at a foreign plant and for an additional fee, the expert said. According to him, this may turn out to be a mistake – continuing the production of the pickup, the company will increasingly waste money. In addition, the $ 230 million Lordstown will receive for the sale of its plant is less than 20% of the value that Morgan Stanley has estimated. The expert has lowered the target level for Lordstown Motors securities from $ 8 to $ 2.

Lordstown Motors went public in October 2020, going public on the NASDAQ through a merger with special tech company SPAC DiamondPeak Holdings (ticker RIDE). Through this deal, the company raised $ 675 million. Lordstown Motors planned to use the funds raised to produce an electric Endurance pickup truck intended for commercial transportation.

In 2019, Lordstown acquired the former General Motors plant for the production of electric cars. The company planned to start mass production of the Endurance electric pickup truck in September 2021 and produce 2,000 electric vehicles by the end of the year. However, in June, the company said it did not have enough funds to complete development and production of a full-size electric pickup truck, and by May 2022 it would run out of cash.

