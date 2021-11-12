https://ria.ru/20211111/zaderzhanie-1758606963.html

Sheremetyevo detained suspects in hitting a policeman in Makhachkala

Suspects in hitting a policeman in Makhachkala detained at Sheremetyevo – RIA Novosti, 11.11.2021

Sheremetyevo detained suspects in hitting a policeman in Makhachkala

The Department of Transport in the Central Federal District reported, without naming names, that two men who had flown in from Makhachkala were detained in Sheremetyevo for hitting a police officer. RIA Novosti, 11.11.2021

2021-11-11T16: 56

2021-11-11T16: 56

2021-11-11T21: 24

incidents

Makhachkala

Sheremetyevo (airport)

Moscow

Russia

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/03/1a/1602932005_0:282:3072:2010_1920x0_80_0_0_dc0cd9646b182457a8c87f7b00b33ff6.jpg

MAKHACHKALA / MOSCOW, November 11 – RIA Novosti. The Department of Transport in the Central Federal District reported, without naming names, that two men who flew in from Makhachkala were detained in Sheremetyevo for hitting a policeman. The year of birth of both, indicated in the press release, coincides with the data from the orientation – 1998. The issue of detention and placement in an IVS is being resolved. Earlier, the source reported that MMA fighter Usman Nurmagomedov, a cousin of Khabib Nurmagomedov, was detained in Moscow. He was suspected of running into a police officer at the Makhachkala airport. The athlete himself posted on Instagram a photo from the training room with a request to “calm down” and said that everything was fine with him.

https://rsport.ria.ru/20211111/rozysk-1758606288.html

Makhachkala

Moscow

Russia

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/03/1a/1602932005_0:249:2398:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_af5386a9c2bf6fa8fea93d14fc9ab2f4.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

incidents, makhachkala, sheremetyevo (airport), moscow, russia