Sheremetyevo detained suspects in hitting a policeman in Makhachkala

MAKHACHKALA / MOSCOW, November 11 – RIA Novosti. The Department of Transport in the Central Federal District reported, without naming names, that two men who flew in from Makhachkala were detained in Sheremetyevo for hitting a policeman. The year of birth of both, indicated in the press release, coincides with the data from the orientation – 1998. The issue of detention and placement in an IVS is being resolved. Earlier, the source reported that MMA fighter Usman Nurmagomedov, a cousin of Khabib Nurmagomedov, was detained in Moscow. He was suspected of running into a police officer at the Makhachkala airport. The athlete himself posted on Instagram a photo from the training room with a request to “calm down” and said that everything was fine with him.
