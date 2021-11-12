Shoigu warned of a build-up of NATO forces near Russian borders – RBK

Sergei Shoigu at a plenary meeting of the Russian-French Council for Security Cooperation in the 2 + 2 format (Paris, France)

(Photo: Russian Ministry of Defense)



NATO continues to build up its military presence near borders. This was stated by Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu during the Russian-French Council in the “2 + 2” format, Deputy Defense Minister Alexander Fomin reports.

“The Minister of Defense noted at the meeting that the military-political situation in Europe is degrading. The build-up of NATO’s military presence near the Russian borders continues, ”Fomin said.

Russian air defense spotted NATO reconnaissance aircraft over the Black Sea



The day before, the Russian Defense Ministry pointed to the increased activity of the United States and its NATO allies in the Black Sea region. According to the Defense Ministry, the activity of the Naval Forces, air and naval reconnaissance assets, and NATO’s strategic aviation in the region has increased.

In particular, the Ministry of Defense reported about the approach of the British Air Force RC-135 reconnaissance aircraft to the Russian state border. The incident took place near the southwest of the Crimean peninsula. To control his actions, the Su-30 fighter of the Russian Aerospace Forces was raised from the duty forces.