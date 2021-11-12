simplified Toyota Avanza – Auto Review

Where Avanza is, there is Xenia: these twin compact vans have been produced in parallel since 2003, when the first generation appeared. And in the latest third generation, this rule has remained unshakable. Therefore, following the Toyota Avanza model, a similar compact MPV Daihatsu Xenia debuted. As before, this is a slightly simplified and cheaper version of Toyota.

In the third generation, Avanza and Xenia changed the frame structure and rear-wheel drive to a modular DNGA platform (a kind of TNGA architecture for simple and cheap cars) with a monocoque body and front-wheel drive. In the front – McPherson struts, instead of the rear axle – a semi-independent suspension. But the rear brakes are still drum brakes.

The new Xenia has become noticeably larger than its predecessor. Even the wheelbase is stretched by 95 mm (up to 2750 mm). The length has grown by 205 mm (up to 4395 mm), and the width – by 70 mm (up to 1730 mm). Outside, a car under the Daihatsu brand differs from a similar Toyota only in other bumpers and a radiator grill. The ground clearance is 195 or 205 mm, depending on the version, the wheels can be 15 or 16 inches in diameter, but if Toyota has only light-alloy wheels, then Daihatsu has stamped wheels in the base.

The cabin with three rows of seats in the two cars is practically the same, but for Daihatsu, simpler and cheaper materials are used. For example, the leather steering wheel is not available even for the top version. In the basic configuration, there are two airbags, air conditioning and a media system with a seven-inch screen.

Among the options, like Toyota, there is a nine-inch display, all-round cameras, an engine start button and a set of electronic assistants. And for Ksenia, you can order the ADS (Astra Daihatsu Styling) package, which includes a “sporty” body kit on the body, carbon fiber trim in the cabin and rich red decor. Avanza does not have such a set.

If Toyota’s base engine 1.3 (98 hp) is aggregated only with a manual transmission and is installed only on the base version, then in the case of Daihatsu, the choice of trim levels with this engine is much wider and there are options with a D-CVT variator, which has a torque converter , V-belt mechanism and “mechanical” overdrive for driving on the highway. The older engine 1.5 (106 hp) is only required for the top version, it is also combined with a “mechanic” or a variator.

If a Toyota Avanza in his native Indonesia costs at least $ 14,500, then for Xenia they ask from $ 13,400 here. And there will be no analogue of the luxury model Toyota Veloz under the Daihatsu brand. Production of new compact vans under the two brands has already begun at the Toyota-Astra Motor joint venture in Indonesia.