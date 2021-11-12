Sistema’s subsidiary invests 100 million rubles. in the creation of servers on the latest Russian processors

Sistema’s subsidiary will invest 100 million rubles. in the first stage of developing servers based on the new Russian Baikal-S processor. The equipment will be used, among other things, for storage and computing virtualization. Prototypes will appear in 2022.

Servers on “Baikals”

Sitronics, part of AFK Sistema, is investing 100 million rubles. to a project to create servers based on domestic high-performance 48-core Baikal-S processors, representatives of Sitronics told CNews. Based on Russian chips, the company will release a dual-processor server for various tasks, including storage and computing virtualization.

The company emphasizes that the amount of investment is intended only for the development of design documentation, including the production of prototypes, the purchase of components, certification of software developers, as well as the preparation of a package of documents for submitting the Sitronics server to the register of Russian radio-electronic products under the Ministry of Industry and Trade. The company could not name the full cost of the project. Prototypes of servers can be expected in 2022. Their mass launch will depend on the circulation of deliveries of Baikal-S processors to Russia from the Taiwanese contract factory TSMC. The first large-scale batch of chips (12-14 thousand pieces) is expected by the end of the III quarter. 2022 The first engineering batch of 400 pcs. appeared in October 2021

“The launch of mass production of servers will require significantly larger investments,” commented the chairman of the board of directors of Sitronics, managing partner of AFK Sistema. Alexey Katkov… “With the release of servers based on Baikal-S, the company will offer the market a competitive product, satisfying the requirement of the register of Russian radio electronic products to use a domestically produced central processor, and will make a significant contribution to the import substitution of computing electronics.”

In August 2021, Sitronics launched a series of three types of servers under its own Sitronics trademark. The company used Intel processors.

Processor specifications

The multi-core server processor supports any domestic Linux-based software. Baikal-S is released on the Armv8-A architecture using the 16 nm process technology, has 48 ARM Cortex-A75 cores, an operating frequency of at least 2 GHz, 6 DDR4-3200 memory channels, 80 PCIe Gen4 lanes.

The main applications of the Baikal-S processor are servers, storage systems, hyperconverged and supercomputer systems.

The first large-scale multi-thousand batch (12-14 thousand units) of Baikal-S processors is expected before the end of the III quarter. 2022 The first engineering batch of 400 pcs. came from the TSMC contract factory in October 2021.

According to the Baikal-S developers, in December 2021 the Russian Alt Linux OS will be adapted for it. Porting of Astra Linux and Red OS is scheduled for April 2022. The estimated price of one Baikal-S will be $ 3 thousand.

Creation of Baikal-S

Baikal-S has been developed since October 2016, when Baikal Electronics, following the results of the thematic competition of the Ministry of Industry and Trade, signed an agreement with the Ministry to provide the company with a subsidy in the amount of 1.2 billion rubles. The total cost of the project was set at the level of 2.49 billion rubles. – that is, 1.29 billion rubles. the developer himself had to invest in it.

By mid-May 2019, it became obvious to CNews that the creation of the processor was overdue for many months and even years, and the company was threatened with huge sanctions from the Ministry of Industry and Trade.

As a result, Baikal-M was presented by the company to the market in October 2019. For an approximately one year delay in development, the Ministry of Industry and Trade was forced on August 18, 2020 to file a 500 millionth penalty claim against the company in the Moscow Arbitration Court. In February 2021, the ministry was denied the claim. The officials did not dispute the decision of the court.

At the same time, as reported to CNews in early October 2020, at that time the director of the department of the radio-electronic industry, and now the deputy head of the Ministry of Industry and Trade, Vasily Shpak, the ministry does not plan to break any of the contracts. “The results have been achieved, just in the wrong time frame,” he said.