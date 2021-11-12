SK hynix reveals 24GB HBM3 memory stacks up to 819GB / s

At OCP Summit 2021, South Korean company SK hynix showcased HBM3 memory stacks. The manufacturer only recently confirmed the development of 24 GB HBM3 memory modules at speeds up to 819 GB / s per stack. These microcircuits are planned to be used together with high-performance GPUs for the foreseeable future.

The JEDEC Semiconductor Standardization Committee has yet to finalize the HBM3 memory specifications. SK hynix independently increased its bandwidth from the originally announced 5.2 Gbps to 6.4 Gbps per contact. However, at the moment it is not known how close the characteristics of memory chips from the South Korean manufacturer are to the final specifications of the standard, which will be used in the mass production of new generation graphics accelerators.

SK hynix HBM3 DRAM modules can contain up to 12 memory crystals stacked in a vertical stack with a controller at the very bottom of the assembly and united by a 1024-bit interface. Although the controller itself has not changed since the days of the HBM2 memory standard, the increased number of memory crystals in one module and the increased operating frequency allow achieving a data transfer rate via the interface of 819 GB / s, which is 78% more than in HBM2E memory.

A theoretical product based on 12 HBM3 memory modules from SK hynix will offer 288 GB of total memory with a maximum bandwidth of up to 9.8 TB / s.