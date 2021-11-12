Solana Labs Co-Founder: “We Don’t Want to Kill Ethereum” | Blockchain24

While many experts have called Solana (SOL) the “Ethereum killer” due to lower fees and faster transaction times, the co-founder of Solana Labs said the project has neither the desire nor the ability to kill the number two cryptocurrency.

Raj Gokal believes that the fight between Ethereum and the so-called “ETH killers” is unnecessary, since the true goal of people working in the crypto industry should be to implement “every person” in Web 3.0.

He made the comment in response to a November 10 Twitter post from venture capital firm Placeholder co-founder Chris Berniske, who wrote that “Despite the nice words, the L1 knives have left their scabbards. In the crypto industry, people tend to want their biggest winnings to win. “

“This will affect almost all communications, so don’t take what you see and hear as the truth,” he added.

In response, Gokal emphasized that “it doesn’t have to be a fight,” as he argued that the goal of all people working in the crypto industry should be to include “every person” on Web 3.0.

Knives out implies that we are trying to kill Ethereum. But he cannot be killed, it is impossible. And this is already a wonderful force of good in the world, expanding the possibilities of millions and creating billions of wealth. Bitcoin is obviously the same, ”Gokal noted.

According to CoinGecko, SOL is currently ranked # 5 for digital assets in terms of total market capitalization with $ 71.7 billion and is ahead of its peer who is also ranked among the ETH killers. Cardano (ADA) is in sixth place with $ 67.4 billion. But they are still far from Ethereum, with ETH significantly ahead of them in second place with a market capitalization of about $ 564.7 billion.

However, Solana has done a lot lately. It is up 11,742% year-over-year to $ 237.53, while ETH gained 931% over this time period to around $ 4,800.

Expansion of Solana

Earlier this week, the Solana Foundation hosted Solana Breakpoint 2021 in Lisbon, Portugal, featuring guests such as Raj Gokal, CEO and co-founder of Solana Labs Anatoly Yakovenko, CEO of FTX Sam Bankman-Freed, co-founder of Reddit Alexis Ohanyan and CEO of Circle Jeremy Aller…

Speaking on the first day of the event, Gokal stated that the Solana ecosystem will “explode” in 2021 across all verticals and “use cases”. The co-founder cited data showing that 2.2 million NFTs were minted on the Solana blockchain over the course of three months, and more than $ 15 billion ($ 14.47 billion at the time of writing) were locked in Solana-based DeFi on Nov 7. …



Solana ecosystem as of October 2021.

In a November 12 post titled “The Perpetual SOL Rise” from researcher Messari Dustin Tendera he noted that “Solana has attracted significant investor attention over the last quarter,” and pointed to a long list of promising “growth catalysts” for the project.