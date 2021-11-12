Solana Labs Co-Founder: We Don’t Want To Kill The “Beautiful” Ethereum

While Solana (SOL) has been described by many experts as the “Ethereum killer” due to lower fees and faster transaction times, Solana Labs co-founder Raj Gokal said the project has no desire to kill cryptocurrency – and would not be able to.

Gokal made the comment in response to a November 10 Twitter post from venture capital firm Placeholder co-founder Chris Berniske, who wrote that “Despite the nice words, the L1 knives are completely missing. In cryptocurrencies, as a rule, people want their biggest winnings to be won. “

“This will affect almost all communications, so don’t take what you see and hear as the truth,” he added.

In response, Gokal emphasized that “it doesn’t have to be a fight,” as he argued that the goal of all people working in the cryptocurrency space should be to include “every person” in Web 3.0, and noted that:

“Knives out” implies that we are trying to kill Ethereum. Ethereum cannot be killed, it is impossible. And this is already a wonderful force of good in the world, expanding the possibilities of millions and creating billions of wealth. Bitcoin is obviously the same. “

According to CoinGecko, SOL is currently ranked fifth in digital assets in terms of total market capitalization with $ 71.7 billion and ahead of its killer fellow ETH Cardano (ADA) in sixth place with $ 67.4 billion. ETH is well ahead of these two companies in second place with a market cap of around $ 564.7 billion.

However, Solana has been doing a lot lately. It is up 11,742% year-over-year to $ 237.53, while ETH is up 931% over this time period to around $ 4,800.

I know you might not even be talking about @solana, and if so, then I’m sorry. but I just feel sad and disappointing that every time non-ethereum chains like solana succeed or make big fluctuations in growth, it is seen as a move against incumbents. we are trying to develop the movement – Raj Gokal (@rajgokal) November 10, 2021

Solana Expansion

Earlier this week, the Solana Foundation hosted Solana Breakpoint 2021 in Lisbon, Portugal, which was attended by guests such as Gokal, Solana Labs CEO and co-founder Anatoly Yakovenko, FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried, Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian and Circle. CEO Jeremy Aller.

Speaking on the first day of the event, Gokal stated that the Solana ecosystem will “explode” in 2021 across all verticals and “use cases”. The co-founder cited data showing that 2.2 million NFTs were minted on the Solana blockchain over the course of three months, and as of November 7, more than $ 15 billion was blocked on Solana-based DeFi ($ 14.47 billion at the time of writing).

Solana ecosystem as of October

In a November 12 post titled “The Perpetual SOL Rise,” from Messari researcher Dustin Tender, he noted that “Solana has received significant investor attention over the last quarter,” and pointed to a long list of promising “growth catalysts” for the project.

“In many ways, the price discovery has generated a lot of interest in various sectors – $ 100 million game fund announced, Brave announces built-in integration on the Web3 front, $ 100 million investment from Reddit for social media, $ 40 million raised by Neon Labs for implementation EVM. infrastructure is complete, pplpleasr is launching NFT on Solana, FTX is building NFT integration. “

“And of course there is Solana’s DeFi ecosystem, which has quadrupled since September,” he added.