Some vaccination points in Vladivostok and Volno-Nadezhdinsk will be closed for one day (UPDATED 10:44) – Vladivostok News on VL.ru

For one day, November 12, some stationary and mobile vaccination points in Vladivostok and Volno-Nadezhdinsk will be closed for sanitization. From tomorrow, vaccination points will work on schedule.

Those points where a particularly large number of visitors has been observed in recent days will be closed – no specific addresses were named in the ministry. Information about the points that will be receiving today, the regional Ministry of Health will additionally report in the near future.

Meanwhile, residents of Vladivostok report that some vaccination centers have run out of vaccines. The regional health ministry said a large delivery is expected today.

Update 10:21: As reported in the KGBUZ “Vladivostok polyclinic number 9”, disinfection measures are carried out in stationary points on Vostretsova, 4 and Gamarnika, 21, as well as in a mobile point in the shopping center “Druzhba” on Russkaya, 2k. In addition, due to interruptions in the supply of the first component of the vaccine “Gam-Covid-Vak” (“Sputnik V”) and “Sputnik Light”, primary vaccination at the polyclinic points was suspended until November 15. Vaccination is carried out only with the second component “Gam-Covid-Vak” on Davydova, 3; Vostretsova, 4; Gamarnik, 21; Admiral Gorshkov, 3.

Update 10:44: VL.ru readers report that the vaccination station in the Cheryomushki shopping center (Cheryomukhovaya, 15) has been closed. There is no official information from the regional Ministry of Health yet.