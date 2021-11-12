Sotheby’s will sell Banksy paintings at an offline auction for Ethereum

Sotheby’s will put up for sale two works by street artist Banksy. Attendees at The Now at the Auction House in New York will be able to place bets in Ethereum alongside fiat currencies.

Banksy, ETH meet LIVE in historic auction first 💎 Sotheby’s will field real-time bids in $ ETH for Banksy’s iconic paintings Trolley Hunters and Love is in the Air in The Now sale next Thursday. #SothebysNow https://t.co/yjTRC7Sdhr – Sotheby’s (@Sothebys) November 11, 2021

The auction will take place on November 18th. It will exhibit 23 lots, including two Banksy paintings: Trolley Hunters and Love Is In The Air (2006). The first was estimated at $ 5- $ 7 million, the second – at $ 4- $ 6 million.

Banksy Paintings Trolley Hunters and Love Is In The Air (2006). Data: Sotheby’s.



Earlier, Sotheby’s sold another version of Love Is In The Air (2005) for $ 12.9 million. It was previously estimated at $ 3- $ 5 million, and bets were accepted in US dollars, Bitcoin and Ethereum. Then the organization first adopted cryptocurrencies as a means of payment, but it was about an online auction.

According to CoinDesk, this time Sotheby’s will also accept online bids – the auction house will duplicate the bidding in its “digital representation” on the Decentraland platform.

Last month, the organization launched its own NFT-marketplace Sotheby’s Metaverse. In the same month, the first auction took place on the electronic platform.

#NativelyDigital is back! Sotheby’s is proud to welcome our second dedicated NFT sale – ‘Natively Digital 1.2: The Collectors.’ pic.twitter.com/izl1BPZJuc – Sotheby’s (@Sothebys) October 7, 2021

Recall that in September, Sotheby’s sold a set of NFT Bored Ape Yacht Club from Yuga Labs for $ 24.4 million.

Subscribe to ForkLog news on Telegram: ForkLog Feed – the entire news feed, ForkLog – the most important news, infographics and opinions.

Found a mistake in the text? Select it and press CTRL + ENTER