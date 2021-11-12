Spanish filmmakers condemned the presentation of the prestigious Johnny Depp award

https://ria.ru/20210812/depp-1745505298.html

Spanish filmmakers condemned the decision of the jury of the San Sebastian Film Festival to present Johnny Depp with the Donostia Award for his contribution to the industry, Associated RIA Novosti reports.

MOSCOW, August 12 – RIA Novosti. Spanish filmmakers condemned the decision of the jury of the San Sebastian Film Festival to present Johnny Depp with the Donostia Award for his contribution to the industry, reports the Associated Press. “It speaks badly about the festival and its leadership, and also carries a terrible message:” It doesn’t matter that you are an abuser as long as you are a good actor, “said Cristina Andreu, head of the Spanish Association of Women Filmmakers. In February 2015, Depp married Amber Heard. A year later. the actress filed for divorce. Subsequently, she accused her ex-husband of domestic violence. In 2020, the artist lost a dispute against the tabloid The Sun, who wrote that he beat Amber. According to Depp, the court’s decision could be influenced by the ex-wife’s promise to donate money received to charity. from him after the divorce. The actor and his lawyers are sure that this gesture was fiction. And they found a way to prove it. The festival in San Sebastian was first held in 1953. The highest awards are considered “Golden Shell” (for the best film) and “Silver shell “(awarded to the best actor, best actress, best director), as well as” Donostia. ” This year the show will take place from 17 to 25 September.

