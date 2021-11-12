SPB Exchange will launch trading in Rivian shares on November 15 :: News :: RBC Investments

The newcomer’s shares can be purchased on the Russian floor next week. The IPO of the manufacturer of electric vehicles on the NASDAQ was held on November 10, during which the paper went up by more than 50%

Photo: Shutterstock



Russian investors will be able to buy shares of the American startup for the production of electric cars – Rivian Automotive – on November 15 at the St. Petersburg Stock Exchange. The launch of trading next week, on Monday, announced the site on its website.

Rivian debuted on the NASDAQ on November 10. At the start of trading, the startup’s shares soared 53% to $ 119.46. The trades closed at $ 100.73, which is 30% higher than the placement price of $ 78 per share. At the same time, the opening took place at $ 106.75 per security. The next day, November 11, the stock rose 24% to $ 125.

The company sold 153 million shares against the originally planned 135 million at $ 78 per share. Thus, Rivian managed to raise $ 11.9 billion, excluding the 30-day option for 22.95 million shares at the IPO price, which the company has planned for the placement underwriters. This is the fourth result in terms of the amount of funds raised on the American stock exchanges over the past ten years. The first three are Alibaba ($ 25 billion), Meta Platforms – the former Facebook ($ 16 billion) and General Motors ($ 15.8 billion – common shares, $ 20.1 billion – including preferred).

“Auto startups appear in the hundreds.” Musk commented on Rivian’s mega-IPO



Now

capitalization

Rivian exceeds $ 120 billion. This is significantly more than the market value of Ford (78.12 billion) and General Motors ($ 89.75 billion), which have been operating for more than a dozen years. Rivian’s capitalization is almost 4.5 times higher than the estimate that the company received during the January round of financing – $ 27.6 billion.

Rivian will use the raised funds to expand the scale of production – the company seeks to increase its share in the growing market for electric vehicles, Bloomberg noted.

According to the company, now it has preliminary orders for 55,400 R1T and R1S vehicles. R1T is a truck, the cost of which starts at $ 67.5 thousand, and R1S is an off-road vehicle that costs from $ 70 thousand. According to the startup’s plans, orders will be completed by the end of 2023.

In addition, 100,000 vehicles were ordered by Amazon for its delivery service (Amazon is one of the largest shareholder in Rivian with a 20% stake). They should be delivered by 2030, but the first 10,000 will hit the road next year.

You can find more investment news on our Instagram account.



The value of a company in the market, calculated from the number of the company’s shares multiplied by their current price. Stock market capitalization – the total value of securities traded on this market.

