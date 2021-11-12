Spider-Man 3 star Benedict Cumberbatch has compared Doctor Strange and Iron Man as Spider-Man’s mentors

Stephen Strange won’t babysit Peter Parker like Tony Stark.

Shot from the movie “Spider-Man: No Way Home”

Benedict Cumberbatch has commented on the relationship between his character Doctor Strange and Tom Holland’s Spider-Man in the upcoming Spider-Man: No Way Home. The actor even compared Strange to Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.), the previous mentor of Peter Parker.



Tony Stark replaced Peter’s father – he strongly supported the young superhero and gave him useful advice. In Spider-Man: Far From Home, after Stark’s death, Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal) became Spider-Man’s mentor. However, the master of illusion turned out to be a villain. And in the third film of the Spider-Man solo series of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, his new “sensei” Stephen Strange will help the hero.

In an interview with Empire, Cumberbatch said that Strange would be a very different mentor when compared to Stark. Tony was a father figure for Peter, as he developed a very warm relationship with the hero. In addition, Iron Man was an accomplished superhero. And Stephen will appear as a colleague of Peter. Strange is a very wise sorcerer, but still he hasn’t had so many adventures in the MCU (Cumberbatch’s words are quoted in the Comic Book):

“There are shades of relationship with Stark, but they are not so close. He [Старк] experienced superhero, a strange dynamic arises, and it kind of turns into something parental and educational. And then everything changes again. ”

Apparently, we shouldn’t expect an abundance of scenes in which Stephen teaches Peter and chat with him about life. Spider-Man and Doctor Strange will act as partners who will try to work together to deal with the multiverse disaster.

However, Strange will help Parker in many ways. In the story, Spider-Man asks Doctor Strange to make the whole world forget that he is Peter Parker. However, the heroes will cheat and make it so that villains from alternative realities will burst into their world. The entire multiverse will be in danger.

Spider-Man: No Way Home by John Watts is set to premiere on December 16th.

