sprayed pepper spray and told to go back to their country – Olympic champion from the United States spoke about a racist attack – InoTV

02:05 The mayor of Petrozavodsk received a fracture as a result of an accident The mayor of Petrozvodsk, Vladimir Lyubarsky, said that he was hit by a car, as a result of which he received a fracture.

01:51 During the tests of the station “Luna-25” a malfunction was revealed During the tests of the interplanetary automatic station “Luna-25”, experts identified a malfunction in the Doppler speed and range meter (DISD-LR).

01:30 TMZ: court ends custody of Britney Spears A Los Angeles court has ended the 14-year guardianship over singer Britney Spears, TMZ reports, citing a court hearing.

01:20 Belarus ready to cooperate with EU on border security Belarus is ready to cooperate with the European Union on ensuring security at the border, said the country’s permanent representative to the UN, Valentin Rybakov.

01:05 Former Trump aide charged with contempt of Congress Former adviser to former US President Donald Trump, Steve Bannon, was charged with contempt of Congress.

00:57 Galaktionov called a gorgeous victory over Slovakia in the selection for EURO-2023 The head coach of the Russian national youth football team Mikhail Galaktionov commented on the result of the match of the qualifying tournament of the European Championship in 2023 with the team of Slovakia.

00:52 Italy and Switzerland tied in 2022 World Cup qualifier The national teams of Italy and Switzerland were unable to identify a winner in the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifying match.

00:47 England defeated Albania in 2022 World Cup qualifier The England national football team defeated Albania in the qualifying match for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

00:44 Denmark beat Faroe Islands in World Cup 2022 qualifier The Denmark national football team beat the Faroe Islands team in the qualifying match for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

00:32 Russia condemned pressure on Belarus in light of the migration crisis Russia condemns attempts by Western countries to settle scores with Belarus by accusing them of fueling the migration crisis, said Stepan Kuzmenkov, Russian representative to the UN General Assembly Third Committee.

00:20 The US commented on the statements about the alleged “pulling” of Russian troops to the borders of Ukraine The head of the joint chiefs of staff of the United States, Mark Milli, commented on the statements of the Western media, which reported about the alleged pulling of the Russian military to the borders of Ukraine.

00:04 Sisters of Averina: we plan to take part in the “Ice Age” Russian gymnasts Dina and Arina Averina spoke about their possible participation in the Ice Age project.

23:59 Russia asked France to clarify the work of the agency to combat disinformation Moscow turned to Paris for an explanation of the principles of the work of the agency being created in France to combat disinformation from abroad, said Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

23:47 Bellator is aware of the situation with the Russian fighter Usman Nurmagomedov Bellator said they were aware of the situation with the Russian fighter Usman Nurmagomedov.

23:45 Zakharova responded to reports of barbed wire on the border with Estonia Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova commented on reports about the prospect of placing barbed wire on the border between Russia and Estonia.

23:34 Lavrov: Russia is working with WHO and EMA on certification of a Russian vaccine Moscow is working with the World Health Organization (WHO) and the European Medicines Agency (EMA) to certify a domestic vaccine against coronavirus infection, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said.

23:29 Actress Yakovleva told how she got to the Theater of Satire Actress Alena Yakovleva told how she got to the Satire Theater.

23:29 Usman Nurmagomedov was escorted to board a plane in Dagestan Russian Bellator fighter Usman Nurmagomedov flies from Moscow to Dagestan.

23:24 The most popular goods in Moscow and the Moscow region on the day of shopping are named Residents of Moscow and the Moscow region on World Shopping Day, celebrated on November 11, actively bought detergents and health products on the Internet.

23:21 Representatives of Russia and the USA discussed cooperation on climate Representatives of Russia and the United States at a bilateral meeting in Glasgow reached an agreement to strengthen cooperation on satellite monitoring of greenhouse emissions and methane.

23:18 More than 345 thousand cars of European brands were sold in Russia in January – September In Russia, 345.5 thousand cars of European brands were sold in January-September 2021, which is 12.2% more compared to the same period of the previous year.

23:07 Lavrov discussed with the head of the European Council the normalization of relations between Russia and the EU Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, during a meeting in Paris with European Council President Charles Michel, discussed the need to normalize relations between Russia and the European Union.

23:05 Tarkhanov spoke about the chances of the Russian national football team to get to the World Cup 2022 Former head coach of the Russian national football team, Alexander Tarkhanov, spoke about the chances of the national team to get to the 2022 World Cup.

23:03 Gazizov spoke about Agalarov’s goal in the match with Slovakia The general director of Ufa Shamil Gazizov appreciated the play of striker Hamid Agalarov for the youth national team of Russia in the match of the qualifying tournament of the European Championship in 2023 with the team of Slovakia.

23:01 Oleg Basilashvili shared his memories of working with Lyudmila Gurchenko Actor Oleg Basilashvili shared his memories of working with his colleague Lyudmila Gurchenko, with whom they starred in the film “Station for Two”.

22:52 The head of the Ministry of Health of Abkhazia spoke about Russia’s assistance in the fight against COVID-19 Russia is providing significant assistance to Abkhazia in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, said the head of the Ministry of Health of the republic, Eduard Butba.

22:42 Thiel fell into the Rangers’ sphere of interest Dutch midfielder of Moscow Spartak Guus Thiel may continue his career at the Scottish club Rangers.

22:37 Lavrov: the EU should not have a double approach to the situation with migrants in Belarus Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov pointed to the inadmissibility of the policy of double standards on the part of the European Union in relation to the situation with migrants on the Belarusian-Polish border.

22:25 Scotland made it to the joints for reaching the 2022 FIFA World Cup Scotland beat Moldova in the qualifying match for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

22:23 The first injectable drug from COVID-19 “Areplivir” was registered in Russia The first injectable drug for the treatment of coronavirus infection, Areplivir, has been registered in Russia. By the end of the year, the medicine will begin to arrive in hospitals in Russian regions.

22:17 Two Russian soldiers were killed during the landing in Belarus Two Russian servicemen died as a result of an emergency while landing in Belarus. This was announced by the Department of Information and Mass Communications of the Russian Ministry of Defense.

22:11 The Russians defeated the Slovaks in the selection for the youth EURO-2023 on football The Russian youth national football team outplayed the Slovakian team with a large score in the match of the qualifying tournament of the European Championship in 2023.

22:04 Macron intends to discuss with Putin the situation in Ukraine and Belarus French President Emmanuel Macron said he plans to hold talks with Russian leader Vladimir Putin in the near future.

22:00 Tutberidze’s team wished Usacheva a speedy recovery The team of Eteri Tutberidze turned to the pupil of the coach Daria Usacheva after an injury, due to which the Russian figure skater was forced to withdraw from the stage of the Grand Prix series in Japan.

21:52 Lavrov: NATO activity in the Black Sea was discussed at a meeting with French representatives At the meeting in the “2 + 2” format of the foreign and defense ministers of Russia and France, the topic of the deployment of NATO forces in the Black Sea was discussed. This was stated by the head of the Russian Foreign Ministry Sergei Lavrov.

21:43 Terekhov will not play with Croatia due to injury The defender of the Russian national football team Sergei Terekhov, due to health problems, will not be able to play in the qualifying tournament of the 2022 World Cup with the Croatian team.

21:42 Victim of shooting in Dagestan village dies in hospital A victim of a shooting in the village of Ameterkmakhi in Dagestan died in a hospital. This was reported in the regional Ministry of Health.

21:34 The Russian national team held a training session before the match with Croatia The Russian national team held a recovery training in St. Petersburg before the game with the Croatian team in the final round of the qualifying tournament for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

21:29 Lavrov: the law on the transitional period will proclaim Kiev’s withdrawal from the Minsk process The adoption by Ukraine of the law on the transitional period will proclaim the withdrawal of official Kiev from the Minsk package of measures, said Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

21:23 American journalist: it is obvious that Usacheva arrived in Tokyo with an injury Dave Lees, an American figure skating journalist and host of the blog The Skating Lessons, commented on the injury of Russian Daria Usacheva, due to which the athlete withdrew from the Japanese Grand Prix.

21:14 Media: Dani Alves returns to Barcelona Brazilian defender Dani Alves and Barcelona have agreed on the terms of the contract.

21:13 Russian military will receive separate QR codes The bill on access to catering establishments, museums and other public places using QR codes will separately determine the form of the corresponding documents for military personnel.

21:00 The player of “Krasnodar” called Galitsky a superman Krasnodar midfielder Alexander Chernikov told how he relates to the owner of the club Sergei Galitsky.

21:00 Medvedev expressed condolences on the death of Academician of the Russian Academy of Sciences Chazov Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev expressed his condolences in connection with the death of Academician of the Russian Academy of Sciences Evgeny Chazov, Honorary Director of the National Medical Research Center of Cardiology of the Ministry of Health of Russia.

20:53 Golikova said that the bill on QR codes will not affect children and adolescents Deputy Prime Minister of Russia Tatyana Golikova said that the bill on QR codes will not apply to underage citizens of Russia.

20:46 Minakov: Ian has everything to be more popular than McGregor Famous Russian Bellator fighter Vitaly Minakov spoke about a possible fight between interim Absolute Fighting Championship (UFC) bantamweight champion Peter Yan and the former holder of two titles in the organization, Irish Conor McGregor.

20:44 The head of the Ministry of Transport of Russia spoke about the planned check of QR codes in transport Russian Transport Minister Vitaly Savelyev told at what stages of the trip it is planned to require the presentation of QR codes for vaccination against coronavirus.

20:43 Kiriyenko met with the participants of the final of the competition “Big Change” First Deputy Chief of Staff of the Presidential Administration of Russia Sergei Kiriyenko met with the participants in the final of the Big Change competition, which is being held at the Artek International Children’s Center.

20:43 The Circle of Kindness Foundation told about helping children The head of the Krug of Kindness foundation, chairman of the Public Chamber’s commission on charity and social work, Archpriest Alexander Tkachenko spoke about the work of the organization.