Spring dresses with floral print like Kendall Jenner

Easter was celebrated in the US and Europe last Sunday, and traditionally, many stars shared holiday “postcards” in light spring outfits. In Russia, spring has not really come yet, but we are already preparing for it with might and main. Following the example of Kendall Jenner, who has gravitated towards classics lately, be sure to include a long dress with a floral print on your shopping list for the spring / summer season. Yes, flowers – in spring and summer – are clichés, but that doesn’t make them less relevant.
For a weekend in Palm Springs, Kendall opted for a pink and lilac Rodarte dress (much like Selena Gomez’s De Una Vez music video), cowboy boots and tortoiseshell sunglasses. If the combination of voluminous sleeves plus floral print plus pink seems too cloying for you, take a closer look at more unexpected solutions – if you subtract just one element from this formula, the dress will not be too girly anymore. Look, for example, to the JW Anderson T-shirt dress or the brown Sir open back dress. We suggest a few more fashionable options.
