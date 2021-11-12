Star of “50 Shades of Gray” and ex-husband Gwyneth Paltrow bought a mansion for 12 million

The performer of the role of Anastacia Steele and the frontman of the Coldplay group took three years of relationship and one short break, after which their feelings grew even stronger. At the same time, Johnson retained real estate, which she acquired back in 2016 for almost four million dollars.

Fans of the stars believe that Dakota and Chris are slowly but surely getting closer to legitimizing their relationship.

“We entered the New Year with a new stage in their life! Cool! ”,“ Sounds like a dream house! I hope they will be happy there! ”,“ Not a bad family nest for 12 million dollars ”,“ They just have to get married and have children! How am I waiting for this … “,” Parting was good for them. Now they live together! ”,“ I love their couple and wish them happiness, ”wrote fans of Johnson and Martin.

Dakota is the daughter of Melanie Griffith and Don Johnson. She became widely known for her role in the film “50 Shades of Gray”, where she played the beloved of the protagonist.