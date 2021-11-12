Stars who went to school together

Celebrating September 1 with school nostalgia

Timothy Chalamet and Ansel Elgort

Ansel Elgort and Timothy Chalamet, 2018

Before we break into the world of acting Timothy Chalamet and Ansel Elgort, both New Yorkers, attended LaGuardia High School of Music, Arts and Performing Arts together. In high school, the future actors played basketball together, and in 2018, becoming the stars of the films Call Me by Your Name and Baby Drive, they were simultaneously nominated for a Golden Globe.













Nicole Kidman and Naomi Watts

Nicole Kidman and Naomi Watts, 2005

The Australian actresses met in North Sydney Girls’ High School and hit it off immediately. During The Early Show on CBS, Nicole Kidman revealed that before starring in Flirt (1990), she and Naomi Watts had some unforgettable teenage upheavals: they had a falling out over a boyfriend (Watts went on a date with Kidman’s sister’s boyfriend) and together they made their debut at the model auditions.

Cameron Diaz, Johnny Depp and Other Celebrities Who Didn’t Graduate Read

Ben Affleck and Matt Damon

Matt Damon and Ben Affleck, 2014

Childhood friends attended Rinj School and Latin School in Cambridge, and then studied drama together in high school. Having moved from Boston, Ben Affleck and Matt Damon continued to grow together: the actors starred together in several films (to date, their filmography includes 12 common projects, including School Ties, Dogma and Jersey Girl) and wrote the scripts Good Will Hunting, which won two Academy Awards and Golden Globes, and The Last Duel, a promising historical drama set to premiere on September 10.

Cameron Diaz and Snoop Dogg

Cameron Diaz and Snoop Dogg, 2008

Actress “Everyone is crazy about Mary” walked through the same rooms as the rapper when she attended Long Beach Polytechnic High School in California. In one of the episodes of Lopez Tonight, Snoop Dogg even joked that he may have been selling pot to Cameron Diaz.

Camila Mendes and Cole Sprouse

Camila Mendes and Cole Sprouse, 2018

Shortly after the premiere of Riverdale, Camila Mendes admitted in an interview with Office that she met her future colleague Cole Sprouse when they were both studying at New York University. “He was a freak! – she shared. “He had long hair down to his buttocks.”

Who are the Riverdale actors dating? Read

Prince William and Kate Middleton

Kate Middleton and Prince William, 2011

The future king met his queen at the University of St Andrews in 2001. According to rumors, in the year Prince William entered, the ratio of girls to boys in this elite educational institution increased significantly, but he went to Kate Middleton. They started dating in 2003, got engaged in 2010, and tied the knot the following year.