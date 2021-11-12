State doctor: Academician Yevgeny Chazov died | Articles

“To the doctor, heal yourself” – says an ancient aphorism. Academician Chazov, who saved millions of lives with his discoveries in the field of cardiology, was himself an eloquent confirmation of the gospel wisdom. He lived a long, by any measure, an important, meaningful life. Today, November 12, Evgeny Ivanovich is gone. Izvestia recalls one of the most prominent physicians of the 20th century.

There is a popular definition: “doctor from God.” Perhaps, it approached Yevgeny Chazov without any exaggeration and reservations, it seemed to him that it was written in his family to save people. He was born on June 10, 1929 in Nizhny Novgorod (there were still several years left before the renaming of Gorky) in an exemplary Soviet family – his parents met at the front during the Civil War. His mother worked as a doctor, so the smell of carbolic acid and ether in the hospital corridors accompanied Zhenya throughout his childhood. Even then, he probably understood what profession he would connect his life with.

“When my mother walked through the regional center, and she was in the area with one doctor in 1936-1937, everyone bowed. In my opinion, only the priest and the doctor are bowed like that. I remember this hard work and the aura of romance. Maybe that’s why I went there, ”Chazov recalled years later in one of his TV interviews. Childhood, however, turned out to be short: in 1941, Zhenya, like millions of her peers, had to enter an adult (and terrible) life ahead of time. The enemy was eager to get to Gorky, and his mother, who became the head of the hospital, sent Zhenya to the rear, to the Urals – one, supplying several packets of shag to “pay” for the ride. So the boy got the first – severe, but invaluable – experience of independence.

Academician Yevgeny Chazov on board an ambulance plane with a victim in a train crash near Ufa, 1988 Photo: RIA Novosti / Boris Kaufman

After the war, Eugene entered the Kiev Medical Institute. On weekends, he moonlights as a chauffeur (his parents moved to Moscow, and he would not even have heard of any help – all by himself) and amazes the girls in the club with an almost operatic voice, performing folk songs. After graduating with honors from the institute, Chazov wanted to stay in Kiev for graduate school, but preference was given to the “national cadre”. Eugene leaves for Moscow – as he later said, perhaps that accident became fateful for him. “I left, and it was my happiness, because I got to Myasnikov’s clinic, where I could start doing science and defend my Ph.D. thesis in residency,” he later noted. The director of the Institute of Therapy of the Academy of Medical Sciences of the USSR, Alexander Myasnikov, really saw a star in the novice physician and did everything to help his student gain experience and knowledge.

For some time, Chazov worked as a village doctor in the Tula region – and even then he was saving lives. Already an old man, an academician, a holder of many awards from several states, he could hardly hold back his tears, telling how in 1953 he managed to get out, having gotten a scarce penicillin for his money, a 14-year-old girl who was dying of pneumonia, and how he later fled from the yard, not wanting to accept in gratitude from the father of the child to the last chicken. And subsequently, despite the closeness to the powerful of this world, high posts and titles, Chazov remained an absolute disinterested person when it came to people’s health.

Leo Bokeria, Academician of the Russian Academy of Sciences, Chief Freelance Cardiovascular Surgeon of the Ministry of Health of Russia: A great doctor, a great scientist, a great man, a personality in every sense of the word has passed away. A man who stood at the origins of cardiology in our country. A man who helped a lot to everyone he could. Not only to patients, but also to colleagues. I have a kneeling attitude towards him. Because he did so much good and left to people. Evgeny Ivanovich Chazov did no harm to anyone. Nobody! This is a huge loss for the entire medical community and our society. I will grieve for a very long time

In 1963, he defended his doctoral dissertation, and soon headed the institute of his teacher Myasnikov, which was later transformed into the Institute of Cardiology. A.L. Myasnikov. At the age of 37, Chazov was invited to lead the legendary 4th Main Directorate of the Ministry of Health – the very “Kremlin”. For several decades, the life and health of the highest officials of the state are in his area of ​​responsibility. But even in those years he continued his scientific work, which in the end served not just the whole country – all mankind.

Photo: TASS / A. Shlyakhov

“About Evgeny Ivanovich, one can say without exaggeration that he saved millions of lives. His bold scientific developments in the treatment of patients with heart attacks, new approaches to the therapy of thrombosis were widely used in our country, in Europe and the USA. The experiment on the use of fibrolysin, a drug for dissolving blood clots in the treatment of myocardial infarction, was carried out by Evgeniy Ivanovich on himself. Subsequently, the use of improved thrombolytic therapy has saved the lives of thousands of people, ” – noted in the Ministry of Health of Russia today. It is difficult to add something to the words of specialists and colleagues who understand better than most of us what Chazov did for modern cardiology. But it was thanks to him that in Russia not only the level of medical science achieved in Soviet times was preserved, but also new discoveries were made, the movement “forward and upward” continued.

Mehman Mammadov, Doctor of Medical Sciences, Professor, Expert of the League of Nation’s Health: Among Russian cardiologists, of course, Evgeny Ivanovich was the most recognizable scientist and clinician. He is known not only for clinical innovations but also for the organization of cardiology services in the Soviet Union and Russia. He is the founder of thrombolytic therapy, thanks to whom numerous patients with myocardial infarction were saved.

“Now decent money is allocated to medicine. But no matter how much you give her, there will never be much, ”he said already in our times. In order for medicine not to remain a “Cinderella” on a national scale, he worked a lot back in Soviet times – he sought to increase salaries, taking the post of Minister of Health under Gorbachev, did everything to save the infrastructure from the destructive effects of “perestroika processes.” He did not stay away from global processes: in 1980, together with the American professor Bernard Lown, Chazov organized the international movement Physicians for the Prevention of Nuclear War, which received the Nobel Peace Prize in 1985. However, when interviewers called him “Nobeliate”, he always took it with irony – in general, he did not like to show awards too much. Unless he sometimes wore the star of the Hero of Socialist Labor on his jacket.

Photo: TASS / Vladimir Musaelyan