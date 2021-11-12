Subsquid Raises $ 3.8M to Create Decentralized Indexing Technology | Blockchain24

Subsquid, the Substrate-based query node framework for blockchains, announced on Thursday the completion of a $ 3.8 million initial round led by Hypersphere Ventures. The company will use these tools to develop a decentralized blockchain data query system.

The company said it expects to use this seed capital to develop the first blockchain indexing solution. The new data query technology, according to the announcement, will connect to a network of indexers and allow anyone to join and provide data to Subsquid data users.

Commenting on the successful closing of the round, Subsquid technical founder Dmitry Zhelezov stated:

“We look forward to expanding functionality in the coming weeks, allowing blockchain developers to leverage next generation Subsquid technology and take dApps to the next level of speed and functionality.”

The initial round was led by Hypersphere Ventures, with contributions from Zeeprime, Illusionist Group, Zeitgeist, Chainflip, Astar Network, Dia Data, DFG, 0x Ventures, Faculty Group and other well-known venture capital firms.

Subsquid plans to introduce a new blockchain indexing technique in February 2022. To make it more efficient and parallel for users of blockchain data, the network will decouple indexing from the data extraction process.

The company believes that decentralizing and distributing the indexing process will make it faster and more efficient for users of blockchain data. Commenting on the new development, co-founder of Hypersphere Ventures Jack Platts said the company “is delighted to support Subsquid as one of the key parts of the parachain ecosystem infrastructure.”

“DotSama developers need reliable and fast endpoints for their interfaces and other applications that interact with the blockchain, and Subsquid is already meeting this need with a number of parachain projects. The technical challenge to offer reliable Polkadot endpoints has been formidable, so we are delighted to support the team that makes this possible, ”added Platts.

Indexing is an extremely important process for blockchains. All data, transactions and smart contracts are indexed to make them available for viewing and analysis. The existing blockchain indexing technology mainly uses a centralized model, which often suffers from a variety of issues such as security, privacy, and scalability.

Subsquid’s mission (SQD) is to provide scalable data APIs in Web 3.0 by transforming the traditional SaaS model to open participation DAO. Subsquid DAO replaces the standard approach of redundant monolithic network nodes with heterogeneous workers. Workers are motivated, subject to the principles of network responsibility and democracy. The SQD token is the main accounting unit in the Subsquid DAO. It has several use cases and can be described as a hybrid pay, control and work token.