The units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine lack from 40 to 70% of the personnel. It is reported by “Strana.ua”

According to the newspaper, the military, whose contracts are ending, refuse to renew them because of the bad attitude of the officers towards the soldiers.

“The rank and file for commanders is a draft trash in the literal sense. Communication with soldiers occurs only with the help of a mat, ”one of the military told the portal.

Conscripts are used in the most difficult work, while no one considers it necessary to train them in military service, said one of the sources of the publication.

In this regard, the military simply has no motivation to continue serving, say the soldiers interviewed by the publication.

Earlier Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Serhiy Shaptala reportedthat Kiev is going to increase the number of Bayraktar attack drones.

Prior to this, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy noted that the use of the Bayraktar drone in Donbass does not indicate an offensive by Ukrainian troops against the armed forces of the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics and was used “precisely to protect” Ukraine.