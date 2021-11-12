The authorities announced a list of places where residents of Voronezh will not be allowed without QR codes

The ubiquitous system of QR codes will start working in the Voronezh region from Saturday, November 13. Without a code, a vaccination ward or a negative PCR test, most public facilities will be barred. Also, children under 18 years old will not be able to get there unaccompanied by their parents. The corresponding decree on Friday, November 12, was signed by Governor Alexander Gusev.

These are the following places:

catering (excluding takeaway service and delivery of orders)

organizations of retail trade in trade facilities (with the exception of organizations providing people with food and essential goods, pharmacy organizations);

retail facilities in shopping centers, shopping and entertainment centers;

spa salons, massage parlors, solariums, baths, saunas;

sports clubs, fitness centers, swimming pools;

zoos and aquariums;

museums, museum-reserves, palace and park complexes;

cinemas, theater and concert organizations, circuses;

sanatoriums, hotels, recreation centers, rest houses and other similar objects;

professional sports competitions, championships, championships, cups of Russia, physical culture and sports events of the municipal and regional levels.

How to get a QR code and what to do if it is not there, read in material “Vesti Voronezh”compiled with the help of the Department of Health.