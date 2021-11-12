The authorities did not consider the timing of issuing QR codes after Sputnik Light as discrimination – RBC

The certificate after the single-component vaccine will become valid at the same time as the certificate after the two-component vaccine

The vaccination certificate for those newly vaccinated with the single-component vaccine “Sputnik Light” will become valid 21 days after the administration of the drug. According to Aleksey Kuznetsov, Assistant Minister of Health, there is no problem here.

“Same as with Sputnik V or other two-component vaccines, where the certificate is activated after the second component is administered, usually after 21 days. Thus, there is no discrimination here: three weeks after the administration of the drug, the necessary immune protection is formed, ”Kuznetsov explained.

The Deputy Minister also clarified that in case of revaccination with Sputnik Light, the certificate will be activated on the day of vaccination.

November 8, Director of the National Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology named after V.I. N.F. Gamalei Alexander Gunzburg said that if a person has less than 300 antibodies, then this is not reliable protection against the delta strain, and therefore it is necessary to be vaccinated with Sputnik Light. If a person has 350-400 antibodies after being vaccinated with Sputnik Light, then you need to be vaccinated with the second component of Sputnik V.