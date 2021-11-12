https://ria.ru/20211112/pensionery-1758855642.html

The authorities of St. Petersburg have promised “not to catch” pensioners for vaccination

S.-PETERSBURG, November 12 – RIA Novosti. Doctors will persuade residents of St. Petersburg to undergo compulsory vaccination against coronavirus, and not to force them to get vaccinated, the chairman of the city health committee Dmitry Lisovets said. from the coronavirus is a must. The updated list includes, in particular, residents over 60 years old, as well as citizens with chronic diseases. They need to be vaccinated with the first component of the vaccine by December 15, and the second component by January 15, 2022. As the city administration of Rospotrebnadzor informed, non-working residents of St. Petersburg over 60 years old who have not been vaccinated against coronavirus and have not received a QR code will restrict access to catering establishments and a number of domestic services. .) … Either district doctors or nurses will try to call them and invite them for vaccination. If a person is ready to come, he will be offered the opportunity of vaccination. all usual activities will be available, “Lisovets said on the air of the St. Petersburg TV channel. Currently, mandatory vaccination against COVID-19 for citizens aged 60 years and older has already been introduced in 14 regions of Russia. Thus, mandatory vaccination against coronavirus for this group of citizens was introduced back in October in the Stavropol Territory, in the Perm Territory, Bashkiria, Tatarstan, Irkutsk, Belgorod, Kaluga and Amur Regions, Yugra and the NAO. At the beginning of this week, the relevant decrees were signed by the chief sanitary doctors of St. Petersburg and the Krasnodar Territory. On Friday, compulsory vaccination for people 60+ was introduced in the Kemerovo region and Adygea.

