The best roles of the beautiful actress Nicole Kidman

One of the best movie musicals of the new millennium with Nicole as the courtesan Satine. She wants to turn cabaret into musical theater. To stage a play requires money, which can be obtained from a rich Duke. Sateen, who is terminally ill with consumption, should seduce him … but the impoverished poet Christian (Ewan McGregor), who fell in love with her, intervenes in the matter. A special charm to the film is given by the fact that Kidman herself performed all the vocals. Her talent is enough for everything! For this role, she received an Oscar nomination.

There is no way to get around this film when talking about Nicole Kidman. Not only did he earn his high rating, but the beautiful Australian received an Oscar for her role as writer Virginia Woolf! The film tells about a day in the life of three women in different eras, its script is based on the novel “Mrs. Dalloway” by Wolfe. Nicole had to put on makeup for several hours a day for the role of Virginia, Julianne Moore plays a housewife living with her unloved husband in 1951, and Meryl Streep is a lesbian editor who in 2001 takes care of the housewife’s dying son. Their fates are intricately intertwined, the plot keeps in suspense until the last frames.