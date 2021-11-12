The blogger found a photo of Ellen DeGeneres in her youth and fell out of reality. Attack of the clones in Hollywood, he did not order

A resident of the United States took a closer look at the archival photo of the presenter Ellen DeGeneres, and he had questions. The guy suddenly looked like a comedian in her early years. It seems that someone needs to urgently check their birth certificate for authenticity.

Tiktok user Ricky with nickname rikygaylvin usually shoots funny sketches, playing up life situations and does not share his routine at all. However, in a video published on May 25, the guy decided to show that nature is not rich in imagination and loves copy-paste very much. After all, how else to explain that the blogger is too similar to the host of the American entertainment program “The Ellen DeGeneres Show”, which has been on TV since 2003.

At first, Ricky recalled how the presenter looks now. It seems that there is nothing in common in appearance between the blogger and the TV star.

And then Ricky shows off a photo when Ellen was a teenager, and everything falls into place. Indeed, the guy looks like a TV presenter not only with lush curls, but also with the shape of his nose and lips.

What the hell is going on? – the blogger asked dumbfounded at the end of the video.

Ricky’s video went viral in tiktok and got a little less than a million views.

In the comments, tiktok users agreed that Ricky really looks like a TV presenter.

This means that you are the next to host her show.

Ellen is your father.

You are her love child, from the days of her heterosexuality.

