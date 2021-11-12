The Bolshoi Theater will give the mother of the deceased artist his salary – Gazeta.Ru

The Bolshoi Theater will pay the salary for September to the mother of the deceased actor Yevgeny Kulesh, reports REN TV with reference to the woman’s lawyer Andrei Aleshkin.

The management of the cultural institution will also reimburse all confirmed expenses for the funeral of Yevgeny Kulesh. In total, the family will be paid more than 1 million rubles.

Negotiations are underway with the participation of the Moscow Labor Inspectorate regarding additional social guarantees for the mother of the deceased. Aleshkin emphasized that the Bolshoi Theater should have transferred the actor’s unclaimed salary to the mother earlier, but did not.

Aleshkin is sure that the Bolshoi Theater tried to “hush up” the situation with the death of Yevgeny Kulesh, stating that the actor himself is to blame for his death. So, he claims, unknown people called Kulesh’s mother with threats and demands to stop investigating the causes of her son’s death.

The 37-year-old mimic ensemble actor Yevgeny Kulesh died on October 9 on stage during the opera “Sadko”. He was crushed by the scenery, after which the performance was stopped, and the audience was asked to leave the hall.