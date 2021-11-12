The boy from the USA was recognized as the world’s most premature baby who survived

https://ria.ru/20211111/rebenok-1758626795.html

MOSCOW, November 11 – RIA Novosti. Born in July 2020, Curtis Zy-Keith Means from the U.S. state of Alabama has officially become the world’s premature baby to survive, according to a statement on the Guinness World Records website. The boy was born on July 4 last year at 21 weeks of gestation and 1 day, at birth, he weighed only 420 grams. It is noted that initially the pregnancy of his mother, Michelle Butler, proceeded normally, but on July 4 she had to be urgently taken to the hospital for emergency surgery. The woman was quickly transferred from a local hospital to the University of Alabama at Birmingham, which is known for one of the leading neonatology and pediatric departments in the United States. “They (the doctors) didn’t know if he would survive, so they just told me to keep praying,” Butler told The Book Guinness World Records. The toddler required round-the-clock care for many months, and after 275 days, under medical supervision, Curtis was discharged from the hospital. He hit home on April 6, 2021, the previous record was set by Richard Hutchinson of Wisconsin, who was born in June 2020 at a gestational age of 21 weeks 2 days. Prior to that, the record for 34 years belonged to James Elgin Gill, who was born in Ottawa (Canada) in May 1987 at a gestation period of 21 weeks 5 days.

