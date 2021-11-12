https://ria.ru/20211112/ukraina-1758799211.html

Blinken warned Ukraine about "Russian invasion" and disgraced himself

The British were amused by Blinken’s words about Russia’s “invasion” of Ukraine – RIA Novosti, 12.11.2021

Blinken warned Ukraine about “Russian invasion” and disgraced himself

Readers of the British newspaper Daily Mail commented on the words of US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken about the possible "invasion" of Russia in Ukraine.

MOSCOW, November 12 – RIA Novosti. Readers of the British newspaper Daily Mail commented on the words of US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken about the possible “invasion” of Russia into Ukraine. “- said the user with the nickname Windy_Miller.” America is doing what it does best – creating problems in other countries to distract people from the mess that is happening inside. Iran has a break this week, “wrote Son of the Waves “Yes, because the West hasn’t invaded countries illegally in recent decades, has it? Okay, okay, Vietnam, Panama, Granada, Afghanistan, Iraq, and let’s not count the bombing of Syria and Libya or the use of the CIA to interfere or overthrow legitimately elected governments. in South America, Guatemala? No, Russia and China are bad, and in the West everything smells of roses, “- the user Witchfinder_General was indignant.” There is an opinion: if Russia suddenly wants to absorb sweat social economic migrants from the East by expanding their territory, shouldn’t we thank them for that? ” – asked the John Government. This week the head of the State Department met with his Ukrainian counterpart Dmitry Kuleba. Commenting on reports of Russian troop movements near the border with Ukraine, Blinken warned Moscow against “repeating the 2014 mistake” when it “accumulated forces along the border, crossed it and entered sovereign Ukrainian territory, while falsely claiming that it was provoked.” The West has previously reported several times about the movement of troops along the border with Ukraine. The Russian authorities responded by saying that this business of Moscow and its actions pose no threat to anyone, while the United States and its NATO allies have recently significantly increased their military activity in the Black Sea. In the last 24 hours alone, the Russian Aerospace Forces discovered and escorted four NATO reconnaissance aircraft. According to the Ministry of Defense, the United States is trying to create a grouping of troops near the Russian borders, and one of Washington’s goals is the military development of Ukraine. The US is studying the situation in the event of a military solution to the conflict in Donbass, the ministry believes.

Russia

2021

