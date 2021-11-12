The categories of Russians who receive QR codes for high levels of antibodies have been named

Leonov sent to the Minister of Health of the Russian Federation Mikhail Murashko a proposal to create in the Russian Federation an additional register of citizens who have antibodies to coronavirus, but at the same time they did not seek help from a doctor or were asymptomatic. “MK” contacted the author of the initiative, and also found out what his colleagues, doctors and other politicians think about this.

“That’s right, it’s high time to consider how those who have a high titer of antibodies are immunized from COVID-19!” – this is how the doctors who we managed to get through to the deputy’s proposal reacted. The issuance of QR codes to those who have only one, but very significant confirmation of immunization against coronavirus, namely a sufficiently high level of antibodies, has already been reacted by the press secretary of the President of the country Dmitry Peskov. According to him, this is a very difficult problem and difficult solutions. “But they are certainly necessary,” said Peskov, noting that initiatives of such a plan are subject to expert study so that everything is done competently and rationally. “Here we need to work with specialists, with Rospotrebnadzor,” said the Kremlin speaker.

So, what did Sergei Leonov suggest? “I consider it expedient to additionally create a federal register of citizens who have a diagnostic IgG antibody titer to coronavirus, and provide for the possibility of issuing a QR code to them for a period of six months,” says his appeal to Murashko.

We contacted the parliamentarian and asked for more details about the initiative.

“The need to create such a register is obvious, because we have formed a large group of people who have antibodies, but they cannot receive a QR code, which will soon need to be presented on transport, at the entrance to shops, theaters and cinemas,” says Leonov. – There are at least three categories of citizens who drop out of the system.

The first category: let’s say a person has had COVID-19, but at the same time did not go to the doctor (there may be various reasons for this, for example, a mild disease or its asymptomatic form). Naturally, he is not in the official register of those who have been ill.

The second category: a person fell ill with a coronavirus, called the hospital – a therapist arrived. Often in such cases, the coronavirus is not indicated as a diagnosis in hospital records, because it must be backed up by a positive PCR test. But tests, even with covid, are often negative, since the results are very dependent on the time they are taken.

And the third category: a person went abroad, was vaccinated with a foreign vaccine. And he also does not have the right to receive a QR code in our country, although he developed antibodies to the disease.

Some say that after an illness you can be vaccinated … I speak as an immunologist: with the first two options, a person needs to wait 6 months before vaccination after having already suffered a coronavirus. This is the recommendation of the Ministry of Health. It turns out that a person will be left without a QR code for 6 months, will not be able to use the services that other people who have been ill and vaccinated without it (if they introduce an appropriate universal system, which is now being worked out in the government)?

– In your proposal to the Minister of Health, the value of the antibody titer was not mentioned …

– I deliberately did not include this position in the letter. The fact is that there are a sufficient number of diagnostic systems that take into account antibodies using different units of their reference. If the Ministry of Health accepts the proposal, I think it can give recommendations on which test system should be used, as well as express its position on the amount of antibodies required to receive a QR code. A person will only need to pass the test, after which the laboratory will enter it into the register on the State Services website.

– Some are of the opinion that the antibody titer, in principle, is not so important that everyone needs to be vaccinated.

– Everyone should be vaccinated, I agree with that. But not to the person who has just suffered covid. Not a single doctor will recommend this to him – all the same, he will have to wait up to 6 months in order to avoid the occurrence of a nonspecific multi-organ inflammatory reaction, with which one can ring out in intensive care. Children have so-called multisystem inflammatory syndrome as a complication of covid. This is something like this can happen in adults who are vaccinated immediately after illness. We simply owe these people an alternative.

Comment of Vladimir Baklaushev, a freelance specialist in clinical laboratory diagnostics of the Federal Medical and Biological Agency (FMBA):

– Of course, this is a very positive initiative. There is a large cohort of people (I see this even from colleagues at work, friends and acquaintances) who have had covid, but the fact of the disease was not registered due to the fact that the PCR test was either not performed at all, or was carried out too late and the result was negative. Many of them have a CT scan with changes in the lungs characteristic of coronavirus (and this is no longer mild, but an average severity of the disease), but in accordance with the current documents, even CT data is not a reason for issuing a QR code if the fact of a past infection not confirmed by PCR.

It turns out that the only proof that these people have recently been ill with COVID-19 is only the presence of antibodies to SARS-CoV-2 and, possibly, an extract from the clinic that they had ARVI. I think it will be correct if such people – provided they have a high level of antibodies – receive a QR code on a par with those vaccinated and officially recovered.

In the meantime, these people are in limbo, they have to invent something: either look for some workarounds to get the code, which is not always legal, or go get vaccinated. But in my opinion, one should not be vaccinated earlier than six months after the transferred covid. For 3-6 months after the disease, the so-called post-coid syndrome can persist – with psychosomatic disorders, a high risk of thrombosis, stroke, heart attack, the risk of exacerbation of existing systemic diseases, etc. (especially if those who have been ill at home are not engaged in the prevention of these complications – under the control of blood coagulation parameters).

Vaccination during this period can become a trigger factor for the development of complications. It is not for nothing that blood donors are allowed to become three months after the transferred infectious diseases – only then the body fully recovers after the infectious process.

– What, in your opinion, should be the titers of antibodies so that a person who has recovered can count on a QR code?

– Recently, an interview was published by Academician of the Russian Academy of Sciences Alexander Gintsburg, who spoke about a population study carried out jointly with the DZM on 4 thousand people, in which they showed that an antibody level of 300 BAU is sufficient to protect against the delta strain of coronavirus (international standard units for denoting the amount of antibodies to the coronavirus – ed.). We live in an era of evidence-based medicine. Surely, the head of the institute, where the best Russian vaccine was developed, did not take this figure from the ceiling, therefore, I think that it can be guided by it when assessing the level of antibodies.

At least until data from a larger population-based study with some adjustments are published.

Comment of Professor Yuri Gelovani, Member of the Clinical Research Committee of the Ministry of Health of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi:

– I think the initiative of Deputy Leonov is correct. If those who have recovered from COVID-19 have a sufficient level of antibodies to the S-protein of coronavirus, this may be the reason for issuing permissive QR codes, which are evidence of a previous illness. Currently, Europe is also beginning to take into account the level of antibodies to covid, as an alternative to PCR tests at the entrance to the country. In particular, those arriving in England, even if they have a vaccination certificate, are asked to undergo an antibody test on the second day. If they reach a certain level to protect a person from infection, they are given a “green” QR code.

