the cost of lard in Ukraine has reached a record high – InoTV

03:14 Sputnik V production is planned to start in Syria Negotiations on the start of production of the Russian Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine in Syria will begin in the coming days.

02:58 UN Secretary General called for the development of an international vaccination plan UN Secretary General António Guterres said that the world needs an international coronavirus vaccination plan in order for at least 70% of the population to be vaccinated on Earth in the first half of 2022.

02:47 Karpin: because of a quick goal, there was laxity in the match with Cyprus The head coach of the Russian national team Valery Karpin commented on the course of the match with the Cyprus team (6: 0) in the qualifying tournament of the 2022 World Cup.

02:38 Crew Dragon-3 spacecraft docked with ISS SpaceX’s reusable Crew Dragon-3 spacecraft, with four astronauts on board, has successfully docked with the International Space Station (ISS).

02:31 Karpin: Barinov’s absence in the match with Cyprus is connected with a yellow card The head coach of the Russian national team Valery Karpin told why the midfielder of Moscow Lokomotiv Dmitry Barinov did not take part in the match of the qualifying tournament of the 2022 World Cup with Cyprus (6: 0).

02:25 Ukraine will conduct exercises near the border with Belarus The Minister of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Denis Monastyrsky said on the air of the TV channel “1 + 1” that the units of the territorial defense of Ukraine in the coming month will be called up to conduct exercises near the Ukrainian-Belarusian border.

02:16 Rublev told in which component he wants to add in the new season Russian tennis player Andrei Rublev said that he is working on his psychology.

02:05 The head of the UAC: unmanned Checkmate will allow implementing new tactics The General Director of the United Aircraft Corporation, Yuri Slyusar, said that the creation and use of an unmanned version of the Checkmate light tactical aircraft would allow implementing new tactics within the framework of network-centric military operations.

02:02 Golovin said he would be ready to play with Croatia Russian national team midfielder Alexander Golovin spoke about his physical condition before the match with the Croatian team in the qualifying tournament of the 2022 World Cup.

01:52 Monument to Dostoevsky will appear in Florence The monument to Fyodor Dostoevsky will appear in Florence, Italy, where the Russian writer finished his novel The Idiot.

01:40 Koloskov – about the victory of Russia over Cyprus: they played liberally Honorary President of the Russian Football Union (RFU) Vyacheslav Koloskov commented on the major victory of the national team in the 2022 World Cup qualifying match over the Cyprus national team (6: 0).

01:38 Trump said his emissary visited the border of Serbia and Kosovo Former US President Donald Trump said his emissary visited the de facto border between Serbia and Kosovo.

01:22 The United States and part of the EU in the UN Security Council called Minsk guilty of the crisis with migrants The United States, Great Britain and part of the EU countries in the UN Security Council stated that the migration crisis on the border with Poland was created by Belarus, and condemned the actions of Minsk. This was reported by RIA Novosti.

01:19 Germany scored nine unanswered goals to Liechtenstein in World Cup 2022 qualifier The German national team beat Liechtenstein by a large score in the qualifying match for the 2022 World Cup.

01:08 Portugal draws Ireland in 2022 World Cup qualifier The Portuguese national team and the Irish team were unable to determine the winner of the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifying match.

00:57 Milenio: Interpol puts ex-head of Mexican Pemex on the wanted list Interpol issued a red form against the ex-director of Mexico’s state oil and gas company Petróleos Mexicanos (Pemex) Carlos Alberto Trevino Medina.

00:54 Spain beat Greece in World Cup 2022 qualifier The Spanish national football team defeated Greece on the road in the ninth round of the qualifying tournament of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

00:41 Croatia defeated Malta in 2022 World Cup qualifier The Croatian national team beat Malta with a major score in the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifying match.

00:39 Number of victims of stampede at concert in Texas reaches nine The death toll in a stampede at a rapper Travis Scott concert in the US state of Texas has risen to nine.

00:26 Karpin explained why Sergeev did not play in the match with Cyprus The head coach of the Russian national team Valery Karpin told why the forward of the Samara Krylia Sovetov Ivan Sergeev did not take part in the match of the qualifying tournament of the 2022 World Cup with Cyprus (6: 0).

00:19 Russia’s Deputy Representative to the UN calls it a shame to expel migrants to Belarus Dmitry Polyansky, the first deputy ambassador of Russia to the UN, called it a shame to expel migrants from Poland to the Belarusian side.

00:02 Karpin appreciated the play of Miranchuk in the match against Cyprus The head coach of the Russian national team Valery Karpin spoke about the game of Alexey Miranchuk in the match of the qualifying tournament of the 2022 World Cup with Cyprus (6: 0).

00:00 Two Syrian soldiers injured in terrorist shelling in Idlib Two Syrian Armed Forces soldiers were wounded as a result of shelling by terrorists in the province of Idlib. This was stated by Rear Admiral Vadim Kulit, Deputy Head of the Russian Center for the Reconciliation of Warring Parties in Syria.

23:46 Klitschko announced possible rolling blackouts in Kiev Kiev Mayor Vitali Klitschko on the air of the Ukraine 24 TV channel announced possible rolling blackouts in the Ukrainian capital.

23:43 Karpin: no additional mood is needed for Croatia The head coach of the Russian national team Valery Karpin commented on the big victory over the Cyprus team in the qualifying match of the 2022 World Cup (6: 0).

23:35 Turkish Airlines will not allow citizens of Syria, Iraq and Yemen to fly to Minsk Turkish Airlines confirmed that they would not allow citizens of Syria, Iraq and Yemen to fly to Minsk. This was announced by the representative of the office of the President of Poland Jakub Kumoh.

23:25 Karpin explained why Jikia did not play with Cyprus The head coach of the Russian national team Valery Karpin told why defender Georgy Dzhikia remained in reserve in the match of the qualifying tournament of the 2022 World Cup with the team of Cyprus (6: 0).

23:22 Orban said about the importance for Hungary of relations with Russia, Germany and Turkey Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said that relations with Russia, Germany and Turkey are important for the Hungarian side.

23:06 Saakashvili will be returned to Rustavi prison Georgian Minister of Justice Rati Bregadze said on the air of the Rustavi 2 TV company that the former President of Georgia, Mikhail Saakashvili, after the end of the hunger strike, would be returned from the prison hospital back to the Rustavi prison.

23:04 Mostovoy: confident victory over Cyprus is a good sign before the match with Croatia Russian national team midfielder Andrei Mostovoy shared his opinion on the victory over the Cyprus team in the qualifying match of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

22:52 Duda: Polish security forces on the border with Belarus are on the highest alert Polish President Andrzej Duda said that law enforcement officers on the border with Belarus are on the highest alert.

22:51 Kanchelskis noted the good implementation of the Russian national team in the game with Cyprus Former Russian midfielder Andrei Kanchelskis commented on the victory of Valery Karpin’s team in the 2022 World Cup qualifying match over Cyprus.

22:40 Lebedev spoke about the decision of the footballers of “Spartak” not to kneel Designer Artemy Lebedev, as part of the “Enrages” section of the RT stream “Beautiful Russia boo-boo-boo”, commented on the decision of the Spartak players not to kneel before the match against Leicester.

22:38 Erokhin: it was important to defeat Cyprus, now we will prepare for Croatia Russian national team midfielder Alexander Erokhin spoke about the victory over the Cyprus team in the qualifying match of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

22:29 Karpin: after the third goal, he began to think about the match with Croatia The head coach of the Russian national football team Valery Karpin commented on the victory over the Cyprus team in the qualifying match of the 2022 World Cup.

22:28 The Ministry of Energy of Ukraine told about plans to actively import coal from the USA and Poland First Deputy Head of the Ministry of Energy of Ukraine Yuriy Vlasenko announced on the air of the Espresso TV channel about the plans of the Ukrainian side to actively import coal from the USA and Poland.

22:19 Russia with a dry score lost to Finland in the Karjala Cup match The Russian national ice hockey team lost to the Finnish team in the opening match of the first stage of the Eurotour.

22:12 Gas price in Europe grows by more than 7% The gas futures price in Europe increased at the close of trading by 7.2% and reached $ 894 per 1,000 cubic meters. m.

22:12 Vaytsekhovskaya: the lazy Kostornaya, Trusova and Shcherbakova will soon overtake us Olympic diving champion and RT journalist Elena Vaytsekhovskaya commented on the words of choreographer Daniil Gleichengauz to his ward Alena Kostornaya.

22:08 Kvaratskhelia’s double brought Georgia a victory over Sweden The Georgian national team beat the Swedish team in the qualifying match of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

22:05 Remains of paratroopers who died in the Great Patriotic War were reburied in the Kaluga Region The remains of 68 paratroopers of the 4th Airborne Corps who died during the Great Patriotic War were reburied in the Kaluga Region.

22:05 Bobrova: the whole world will follow the Russian figure skating championship Yekaterina Bobrova, Olympic champion of the 2014 Games in Sochi in team competition, shared her expectations of the Russian Figure Skating Championship.

22:04 A 1912 house will be overhauled in the center of Moscow In Petroverigsky lane in Moscow, a five-story building from 1912, an identified object of cultural heritage, will be overhauled.

22:00 Bobrova: Katsalapov and Sinitsyna are the only ones who are able to fight Papadakis and Sizeron Yekaterina Bobrova, Olympic champion of the 2014 Games in Sochi in team competitions, shared her opinion on the prospects of the dance pair Victoria Sinitsina – Nikita Katsalapov in the Olympic season.

21:58 Political scientist Gasparyan spoke about Poland’s accusations against Russia over the situation with migrants Political scientist Armen Gasparyan in the RT stream “Beautiful Russia boo-boo-boo” commented on Poland’s accusations against Russia about the situation with migrants on the Belarusian-Polish border.

21:57 Vaytsekhovskaya compared the story of Kostornaya with Lipnitskaya and Medvedeva Olympic diving champion and RT journalist Elena Vaytsekhovskaya shared her opinion on the state of the Russian figure skater Alena Kostornaya.

21:51 Two people died as a result of an accident in the Tula region On a highway in the Tula region, an accident occurred with the participation of a regular bus.

21:50 Russia scored six unanswered goals to Cyprus in the 2022 World Cup qualifier The Russian national football team defeated the Cyprus team in the qualifying match for the 2022 World Cup. The Group H match, which took place in St. Petersburg at the Gazprom Arena stadium, ended with a score of 6: 0 in favor of the Russian team.

21:49 The specialist recalled the preventive measures for COVID-19 and ARVI The head of the online medical laboratory Lab4U Valery Savanovich recalled the preventive measures for COVID-19 and ARVI.