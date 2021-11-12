The countdown to the start of the Children of Asia Games was given by a clock specially installed on the central square of Vladivostok (PHOTO) – Vladivostok News on VL.ru

On Friday, November 12, a stele with a countdown clock to the start of the seventh Children of Asia Games was unveiled on the central square of Vladivostok. The international sports event will be held in Vladivostok from July 27 to August 8 next year and will bring together 3000 participants from 45 countries.

A memorial sign was erected at the monument to the Fighters for the Power of the Soviets, and there was also a ceremonial opening of the stele with the clock. This ceremony was the final touch in the program of the visit of the heads of sports delegations of all participating countries – it was held from November 11 to 12.

After welcoming words, the guests were presented with the mascots of the sports games: the Amur tiger and the Far Eastern leopard (their life size puppets) came out to the audience. After the creative performances, the countdown was started – the clock was started, there are 258 days on the digital display.

As the organizers explained, the stage over which the chronometer is installed will soon be dismantled. But the clock itself will wait for the start of the Children of Asia 2022 games.

Recall that the seventh international sports games will be held in Vladivostok on the instructions of Russian President Vladimir Putin. For the first time, the proposal to hold a large sports event in the capital of Primorye was made during the Eastern Economic Forum in September 2021.