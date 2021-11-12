The court dismissed the ex-head of Rosneft in a lawsuit against the Rothschild company :: Business :: RBC

The ex-president of Rosneft, Sergei Bogdanchikov, was denied a lawsuit against the investment company of the Rothschild descendants for causing him damage of more than $ 100 million. The court found that the case was inappropriate to consider in the United States

Sergey Bogdanchikov

(Photo: Denis Grishkin / Vedomosti / TASS)



The New York State Supreme Court has denied the former head of Rosneft Sergei Bogdanchikov’s Fortinvest Investments Holding in a lawsuit against the Edmond de Rothschild (EDR) management company, founded by the descendants of the Rothschilds, the court said.

The plaintiff accused the defendants of causing damage of more than $ 100 million, and also asked to reimburse the legal costs incurred and lost profits, its amount was not specified.

However, Judge Joel Cohen concluded that it was not appropriate to consider this case in the United States, since most of the case materials and defendants are located abroad.

The ex-head of Rosneft sues the Rothschild company



Fortinvest Investments Holding filed a lawsuit on October 14. It was sent to a New York court on the grounds that EDR has business in that state and the other defendants are New Yorkers.