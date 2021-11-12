The court gave seven years to a businessman from the “London list” Titov – RBC

Dmitry Zotov was detained immediately after returning from abroad, then released after Boris Titov’s appeal to Vladimir Putin. In June, Zotov was detained again, and now he was sentenced to a term in a colony

Dmitry Zotov

(Photo: AGN “Moscow”)



The Nikulinsky District Court of Moscow has sentenced to seven years in a general regime colony a member of the “London List”, the former general director of “Transfin-M” Dmitry Zotov, RIA Novosti reports citing the businessman’s lawyer.

Zotov was found guilty under Part 4 of Art. 159 of the Criminal Code of Russia (fraud).

“The court turned a blind eye to all the accounting documents, to all the testimonies of experts. The absurdity in this situation is off scale, we will seek justice in the appellate instance, ”said business ombudsman Boris Titov.

The businessman left Russia in 2019, after which a criminal case was opened against him. Business Ombudsman Boris Titov included the entrepreneur in the so-called London list – a list of Russian businessmen hiding abroad, but ready to return to their homeland if the proceedings against them are conducted without arrest upon arrival.

Zotov returned to Russia and was immediately detained and arrested on suspicion of large-scale fraud (paragraph 4 of article 159 of the Criminal Code). The new management of Transfin-M submitted an application for it. The investigation believed that Zotov withdrew 395 million rubles from the company, but Transfin-M claimed a loss of 2.8 billion rubles.