The director of “The Book of Eli” will shoot a series about the owner of the “Continental” hotel from the “John Wick” universe

The director of “The Book of Eli” and “From Hell” Albert Hughes will direct the prequel to “John Wick” – a mini-series “Continental” about the hotel of the same name and its owner Winston. Hughes will handle the first and third episodes of the first season and will executive produce the entire series, The Hollywood Reporter reports.

Each episode with a budget of more than $ 20 million is designed for 90 minutes of timing, and Continental will be broadcast by the Starz TV channel. The production of the series was planned to start later this year, there is no exact date of the premiere yet.

The story will tell about the youth of the owner of the hotel Winston, how he got to the “Continental” and took a high place in the hierarchy. The action will unfold in the 1970s around a chain of hotel shelters for killers. Who will play the role of Winston, played by Ian McShane in the John Wick films, is not yet clear. Keanu Reeves and his character will not appear on the show.

The series is also executive produced by professional hitman director Chad Stahelski, screenwriter Derek Kolstad, and David Leitch. Negotiations are underway with Keanu Reeves.

In addition to Continental, a spin-off of the Ballerina franchise about a killer girl is being prepared for release.

The last film in the John Wick 3 franchise was released in 2019. It received positive reviews from critics and grossed more than $ 326 million worldwide on a budget of $ 55 million. Afisha Daily wrote a review of the film and also interviewed director Chad Stahelski.