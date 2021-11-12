The Duma proposed to create a register of patients with COVID without going to the doctor :: Society :: RBC

Photo: Alexander Demyanchuk / TASS



In Russia, it is necessary to create a register of citizens who have antibodies to coronavirus as a result of a previous illness, but did not seek help from a doctor during illness. A letter with a corresponding initiative addressed to the Minister of Health Mikhail Murashko was sent by the Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Health Protection Committee Sergei Leonov, RIA Novosti reports with reference to the document.

“I consider it advisable to additionally create a federal register of citizens who have a diagnostic IgG antibody titer to coronavirus, and provide for the possibility of issuing a QR code to them for a period of six months,” the deputy wrote.

People who have had the disease without going to a doctor now cannot receive QR codes, the parliamentarian drew attention. The measure proposed by him will make it possible to draw up a document not only for those who have suffered the disease in this way, but also for those who have been vaccinated with foreign drugs.

Now registered in Russia four vaccines against coronavirus of domestic development. These are “Sputnik V” and “Sputnik Light” Center. N.F. Gamaleya, “EpiVacCorona” center “Vector” and “Kovivak” center them. M.P. Chumakova. Foreign vaccines, including AstraZeneca, Pfizer / BioNTech, Johnson & Johnson and Moderna, are not used in Russia.