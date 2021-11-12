The EU announced the receipt of documents for the recognition of COVID passports of Russia :: Society :: RBC

Photo: Vladimir Smirnov / TASS



Russia has provided the European Union with the documents it needs to check the technical compatibility of the Russian and European vaccination control systems. This was reported to “Izvestia” in the European Commission (EC).

The ministry said in a statement that Moscow will soon apply for recognition of its COVID-19 vaccination certificates as equivalent to those in Europe.

“Russia has confirmed its commitment to join the EUDCC system (EU Digital Covid Certificate – an electronic certificate of vaccination against COVID-19. – RBK) and announced its intention to submit an official application in the near future, ”the European Commission noted.

The World Health Organization (WHO) is likely to approve the use of the Russian drug “Sputnik V” by the end of this year, the publication in the center. N.F. Gamalei, who was developing a vaccine. After that, the appropriate decision should be made by the European Medicines Agency (EMA), which is responsible for the approval of the vaccine in the European Union.

EMA told Izvestia that “continuous verification of the vaccine data will continue until sufficient evidence is obtained to submit a formal application for permission to sell it in the EU.” The regulator said that comments on the possible timing of the approval of the Russian vaccine will be able to give after Russia sends its application for registration.