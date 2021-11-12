The family of a nine-year-old boy sues Travis Scott

The family of a nine-year-old boy, who was put into an artificial coma after a stampede at the performance of rapper Travis Scott at the Astroworld festival on November 5, has sued the musician, organizers and promoters of the show – Live Nation and ScoreMore. About it informs Billboard.

The child has been diagnosed with injuries to the head, liver and kidneys, notes CBS. The million-dollar lawsuit indicated that the audience stepped on the child, “kicked and trampled almost to death,” as they moved to the stage and stampeded. The authors of the statement accuse the organizers of the festival of negligence: the show was poorly organized, and it was stopped only 40 minutes after the start of the stampede.

“This young child and his family are facing a life-changing trauma. Nobody expects this when buying tickets for concerts, ”said the family’s lawyer. According to him, security measures were not observed at the Astroworld festival, and the organizers did not respond to requests to stop the performance for a long time.

After Travis Scott’s speech on November 5, which killed eight people, at least 18 lawsuits were filed against the rapper and other organizers. In total, 50 thousand people came to the concert. During the performance, the audience began to jostle and rushed to the stage, which caused a crush. More than 300 people were injured in it. Scott promised to return the money to all viewers.