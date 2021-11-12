The first Russian injectable drug for the treatment of COVID-19 has been registered – Gazeta.Ru

The first Russian injectable drug for the treatment of coronavirus infection “Areplivir” has passed the registration procedure, reports TASS with reference to the press service of the Promomed company, which developed the drug.

“The first domestic direct-acting intravenous antiviral drug” Areplivir “(favipiravir) received a registration certificate and will be delivered to hospitals in all regions by the end of the year,” the press service said.

Formerly Russian Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova reportedthat after a period of non-working days, the rate of spread of the coronavirus has generally decreased, but in the 61st region, the incidence is still increasing.

Over the entire period of the pandemic in Russia, more than 8.9 million cases of coronavirus infection have been identified, more than 252 thousand patients with COVID-19 have died.

Russia became the first country in the world to register a vaccine against COVID-19. The drug was developed by NITsEM named after Gamaleya jointly with the Russian Direct Investment Fund and was named “Sputnik V”. Subsequently, the vaccines “EpiVacCorona”, “KoviVak”, “Sputnik Light” and “EpiVacCorona-N” were registered.