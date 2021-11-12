The Foreign Ministry announced a refusal to receive information on the incident with Navalny

https://ria.ru/20211112/navalnyy-1758739056.html

MOSCOW, November 12 – RIA Novosti. London, Berlin, Paris and Stockholm kept silent about the composition of the substance in the biomaterials of blogger Alexei Navalny, and also did not disclose who accompanied him on the flight from Omsk to Berlin. a list of questions about the incident with Navalny and said they were waiting for an answer within 10 days. Moscow has prepared a counter demarche. In it, the Russian side asked the OPCW Technical Secretariat to transfer to the Permanent Mission of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, Germany, France and Sweden to the OPCW copies of the note verbales and the attached documents. “London, Berlin, Paris and Stockholm remained silent on a number of key questions asked to them, and Namely: what specific chemical composition of the toxic substance was allegedly found … in the biomaterials of the Russian blogger? Who was the person who accompanied A. Navalny on board a charter medical flight from Omsk to Berlin, and what was his departmental affiliation? ” The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation stressed that London did not provide information about the participation of British citizen Maria Pevchikh in this story. Russia of a pre-investigation check for the presence of cident with A. Navalny of signs of corpus delicti and the possible initiation of an appropriate criminal case following its results, “the statement says. “Highly Likely.” Navalny was hospitalized on August 20, 2020 in Omsk after he fell ill on a plane en route from Tomsk. Based on the results of the examinations, the Omsk doctors called the main diagnosis a metabolic disorder, which caused a sharp change in blood sugar. It is still unclear what caused it, but according to Omsk doctors, no poisons were found in Navalny’s blood and urine. Later he was transported by plane to Germany. After that, the FRG government announced, citing military doctors, that Navalny was allegedly poisoned with a substance from the Novichok group of toxic warfare agents. Later, the Cabinet of Ministers of the Federal Republic of Germany reported that the conclusions of German experts were confirmed by the laboratories of Sweden and France, in parallel, at the request of Berlin, the OPCW is conducting its own research. In this regard, the Kremlin stated that Berlin did not inform Moscow of its conclusions, and the Russian Foreign Ministry stressed that Russia was waiting for a response from Germany to an official request on this situation: in a month, Russia sent Germany three requests for legal assistance on the situation with Navalny, replies not received on them. On the day of Navalny’s hospitalization, the prosecutor’s office and the police began to conduct their checks. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation, a year after the incident with Navalny, announced that it was a planned provocation aimed at discrediting Russia, the case was promoted by the West to contain the country and new attacks on it. The ministry noted that Berlin did not provide any verifiable evidence of its accusations against the Russian Federation, and the OPCW “shook up” Moscow’s request for assistance, preventing the initiation of the case.

