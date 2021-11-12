The Foreign Ministry did not like the responses of European countries to the request about Navalny

https://www.znak.com/2021-11-12/pustye_otpiski_midu_ne_ponravilis_otvety_evropeyskih_stran_po_zaprosu_o_navalnom https://www.znak.com/2021-11-12/pustye_otpiski_midu_ne_ponravilis_otvety_evropeyskih_stran_po_zaprosu_o_navalnom 2021.11.12

The Russian Foreign Ministry has released estimates of the responses of the UK, Germany, France and Sweden to a Russian inquiry about the poisoning of opposition politician Alexei Navalny. The Foreign Ministry remained dissatisfied with the answers of foreign colleagues, considering them empty “replies” that would not suit either Russia, “not a single sane state.”

Alexey Navalny at the Charite clinic Navalny’s / Instagram page

The Foreign Ministry explained that Russia sent a request through the OPCW technical secretariat to a number of countries in response to their “anti-Russian attack on the site of the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW), a group of 45 states.” “We are compelled to state that the documents received are nothing more than formal replies formulated in the genre of“ megaphone diplomacy ”and containing theses in the style of“ high-level like ”. They are clearly aimed at bringing the efforts to publicly clarify all the circumstances of the blogger incident into a dead end. This testifies to the desire of the British, German, French and Swedish sides, bringing the situation to the point of absurdity, in fact, to prevent the disclosure of facts revealing the true nature of what happened to Alexei Navalny, ”the Russian Foreign Ministry believes. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that Russia was again not given materials to complete the pre-investigation check, which the Ministry of Internal Affairs allegedly is still conducting on the incident with Navalny.

Moscow believes that “London, Berlin, Paris and Stockholm remained silent on a number of key questions asked to them.” In particular, Russia did not receive answers as to what specific substance was allegedly discovered by German and then French and Swedish military chemists in the biomaterials of the Russian politician, who was the person who accompanied Navalny on board the medical flight from Omsk to Berlin. “The next answer is mockingly laconic – on board this plane, they say, there were no members or representatives of the German government or other German government departments,” the department says. The Russian diplomats were also outraged by the fact that Berlin did not name the substance to which the politician could be sent, but redirected Moscow to the leadership of the OPCW CU and its previously published report, from the text of which, at the insistence of the same Germany, the same formula of the mentioned chemicals was deleted. “The snake bit itself by the tail,” the Foreign Ministry summed up.

Moscow also did not receive an answer “what role the British citizen Maria Pevchikh played in this whole story and why the Russian law enforcement agencies are not given the opportunity to interrogate her.”

“The actions consistently taken by the German authorities and their Euro-Atlantic allies, starting from August 20, 2020, clearly indicate the implementation of a planned provocation aimed at discrediting the Russian Federation in the eyes of the world community and causing it not only political, but also through sanctions, financial and economic damage “, – they say in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Recall that on August 20, 2020, on the way from Tomsk to Moscow, Navalny felt unwell on the plane. The liner was urgently planted in Omsk. Navalny was hospitalized, he fell into a coma. As the main reason for the deterioration of health, Russian doctors named a sharp drop in blood sugar levels, which caused metabolic disorders. Two days later, Navalny was hospitalized in the Berlin clinic “Charite”. German doctors said that the results of clinical studies indicate poisoning of the politician with a substance from the group of cholinesterase inhibitors. Several independent laboratories concluded that Navalny was poisoned with a nerve agent from the Novichok group.

Navalny was treated in Germany for almost six months, in January he returned to Russia. On the day of his return, he was detained. In February, by decision of the Simonovsky District Court of Moscow, Alexei Navalny went to a colony – his suspended sentence in the Yves Rocher case was replaced with a real one. The reason for this was the statement of the Federal Penitentiary Service that the politician violated the conditions of the probationary period several times, including when he was being treated in Berlin. On February 20, the decision survived in the Moscow City Court. According to the calculations of Navalny’s lawyers, the oppositionist will be released only in August 2023.