The founder of Gulagu.net was again put on the wanted list :: Society :: RBC

Vladimir Osechkin is wanted “under the Criminal Code”. The human rights defender was last put on the wanted list in 2020 in a fraud case

Vladimir Osechkin

(Photo: vladimir.osechkin / Facebook)



The Ministry of Internal Affairs has again put on the wanted list of the founder of the human rights project Gulagu.net, Vladimir Osechkin, this information is contained in the electronic database on the agency’s website.

The card indicates that Osechkin has been “re-declared” on the wanted list and that he is wanted “under article of the Criminal Code”.

Osechkin commented on this information on his Facebook page. “Apparently, they announced it before, and now they announced it again. Autumn aggravation, not otherwise, ”- wrote the human rights activist. He also recalled that he has been living in France since 2015.

Prior to that, Osechkin was put on the wanted list in 2020 as part of a criminal investigation of fraud (part 2 of article 159 of the Criminal Code). Then TASS, citing a source, wrote that Osechkin and other defendants in the case are suspected of selling insurance to the relatives of the convicts, which will facilitate their stay in the colony, that is, they will be better treated, provide more comfortable conditions of detention, and will not be tortured. In fact, the insurance policy could not change the conditions of the prisoner in any way.

In early July, the court arrested Osechkin in absentia in this case.