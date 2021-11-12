The founder of the “Russian LGBT Network” was included in the list of foreign media agents – RBC

This week the organization, one of the founders of which is Igor Kochetkov, was recognized as a foreign agent.

Igor Kochetkov

(Photo: Zurab Javakhadze / TASS)



The Ministry of Justice has included Igor Kochetkov, an activist and founder of the Russian LGBT Network, on the list of foreign media agents (the organization was entered into the register of foreign agents on November 8), according to the website of the Ministry of Justice.

“The fact that I am now a media outlet is, of course, very nice. I am not at all surprised, because over the past couple of days, they wrote a lot about me in the pro-government Telegram channels, and there were reports on federal and regional television, and the Russian LGBT Network was recognized as a foreign agent, “Kochetkov said to RBC.

Kochetkov is the director of the Sphere charitable foundation and one of the founders of the Russian LGBT Network, which on November 8 was entered into the register of unregistered public associations that act as foreign agents.

In addition, Kochetkov often published in various publications. In particular, he was one of the authors of the GayRussia portal.

In 2012, Kochetkov ran for the post of Ombudsman in St. Petersburg.

The law on media – foreign agents was signed by Russian President Vladimir Putin in December 2019. In accordance with it, Russian media that receive foreign funding must label materials, and foreign media must create legal entities in Russia. In the absence of marking, they face a fine. At the end of 2020, Putin signed a law allowing individuals to be entered into the register.